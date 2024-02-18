Video: The Czech MTB Scene is Strong in 'Saddle Up & Ride'

Feb 18, 2024
by Honza Faistaver  


Saddle up & Ride : A film by Honza Faistaver

This Fall I took my 97 Skoda Felicia and did multiple trips across Czech Republic / Slovakia to spend a day with some of my good friends, talented mountain bike / bmx riders and film them riding bikes on their home spots! From going sideways on beautifully shaped dirt jumps to ripping down loamy trails in the woods, this is for everybody who loves to be out there having good times on two wheels!!!

Riders : Štěpa Popelka, Adam Semerák, Filip Dian, Luky Mayer, Jára Sijka, Petr Dočis, Martin Krejčí, Dominik Puffer, Vojta Pánek, Martin Čapek, Vilibald Vítek, Hugo Robenek, Adam Kappel, Láďa Peš, Mates Machala, Tomáš Kudrnáč, Luky Studna, Honza Špika, Honza Faistaver

Saddle Up & Ride is supported by Loose Riders, FDF Bikeshop, Miles Racing Components, Freeride Bikepark Kálnica, Rock Machine, Pit Viper and Dirty Parks.

@honza_faistaver

https://youtu.be/n-MojwNp3Rc

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Some really good vibes right there, reminds me of the old Earthed videos. Big bikes, small bikes, some really nice trails too!
  • 1 0
 this is what mountain biking should be!







