Video: 'The Dirt Chix: Making Time' - A 43-Minute Documentary About the Growth of Women's MTB in Kamloops

Jan 16, 2020
by Vesta Giles  


The Dirt Chix riding group in Kamloops started 15 years ago as four women who wanted to learn to ride and were tired of not being able to make the time to go out. They finally declared that Thursday nights were their nights to ride and over time, their families and friends bought into it. Don't schedule anything because mom is riding. Through word of mouth, they gained more riders, women who wanted to ride with other women and learn to ride together. By 2019 their numbers had swelled to 160 on their email list. This documentary is not only the story of their history, but it's the story of what makes them unique. They are all volunteers. They support new riders and teach riding skills in a safe way so everyone gets to enjoy their ride. They are a close-knit group of women who have busy lives and are making the time to do something they love that's just for them. Plus, they awesome riders.

This documentary started as a hope for a 10-minute video on the Dirt Chix. With a little luck and a long time focused on a dream, it turned into a 43 minute documentary for Telus Optik, produced by Vandelso Productions, that had a profound impact not only on the riders but on the film crew behind the scenes.

The Dirt Chix: Making Time held it's world premiere on September 20th at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops. In a time when it's difficult to get people out to see longer mountain biking videos in a theatre, the Dirt Chix sold out the 500 seat theatre and there were still people looking for tickets outside.


Filming the documentary - The Dirt Chix Making Time

Filming the documentary - The Dirt Chix Making Time

Filming the documentary - The Dirt Chix Making Time

Filming the documentary - The Dirt Chix Making Time

Filming the documentary - The Dirt Chix Making Time


Regions in Article
Kamloops

Posted In:
Videos Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
98323 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
60529 views
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
52113 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
49516 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
42573 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
39818 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
38036 views
3 MTB Adjacent Tech Trends From the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show
37042 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 To me, putting the "dig" into riding means building up people as well as trails. Each contributes to the other. Building up an inclusive local riding culture is something awesome to behold. I am so happy every time I meet people who are making considered progressions towards the kind of riding they enjoy.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008146
Mobile Version of Website