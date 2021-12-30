close
Video: The Downhill World Cup Runs to Remember from 2021

Dec 30, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesMercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2021 has treated us with infinite amounts of wild downhill MTB racing. At times things got so heated even Rob Warner almost lost his voice, remember? No worries if you don't, here are 7 DH runs to remember from 2021:

00:16 - Reece Wilson in Les Gets
02:30 - Loic Bruni in Snowshoe
04:31 - Vali Höll in Leogang
06:45 - Troy Brosnan in Leogang
08:43 - Thibaut Daprela in Les Gets
10:38 - Loris Vergier in Maribor
12:52 - Myriam Nicole in LenzerheideRed Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos


7 Comments

  • 7 0
 that third run was so anticlimactic after watching wilson and bruni, can't lie
  • 5 0
 And, the performance of they year goes to ...some XC rider I have never heard of Razz
(sorry, couldn't resist, no more bitching about PB going XC, I swear).
  • 3 0
 Thank you for this. Would a particular world’s run, fit nicely in here too?
  • 3 0
 where is Minnaar?????
  • 1 0
 my first thought too haha but that was world champs
  • 1 0
 Watched to hear Warner lose his shit on every run. Makes the incredible riding that much more exciting IMO.
  • 1 0
 was reece trying a tuck no hander?

