Video: The Downhill World Cup Runs to Remember from 2021

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2021 has treated us with infinite amounts of wild downhill MTB racing. At times things got so heated even Rob Warner almost lost his voice, remember? No worries if you don't, here are 7 DH runs to remember from 2021:



00:16 - Reece Wilson in Les Gets

02:30 - Loic Bruni in Snowshoe

04:31 - Vali Höll in Leogang

06:45 - Troy Brosnan in Leogang

08:43 - Thibaut Daprela in Les Gets

10:38 - Loris Vergier in Maribor

12:52 - Myriam Nicole in Lenzerheide — Red Bull Bike