Video: The Dramatic Season End at the Snowshoe World Cup DH Race 2
Sep 19, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
The 2021 World Cup DH season came to a close today, but not without one final dramatic race. Ben Cathro breaks down some of the biggest stories from the finale.
6 Comments
Score
Time
6
1
Vudu74
(52 mins ago)
Has there been any updates for Jessica Blewitt?
[Reply]
2
0
tierney
(40 mins ago)
"You're so tall!" Vali takes the title, and the quote of the season.
[Reply]
1
0
teamdoa
(29 mins ago)
Yeah, I wonder if he has ever noticed he is tall before.
[Reply]
2
0
Paco77
(20 mins ago)
Thanks for the awesome content Ben! Can’t wait for next season
[Reply]
2
1
stappers
(53 mins ago)
Hope that fella coughing next to Myriam hasn't got the Miley Cyrus
[Reply]
2
0
Smoothy55
(34 mins ago)
Thanks Ben!
[Reply]
