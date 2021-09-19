Video: The Dramatic Season End at the Snowshoe World Cup DH Race 2

Sep 19, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

The 2021 World Cup DH season came to a close today, but not without one final dramatic race. Ben Cathro breaks down some of the biggest stories from the finale.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


6 Comments

  • 6 1
 Has there been any updates for Jessica Blewitt?
  • 2 0
 "You're so tall!" Vali takes the title, and the quote of the season.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I wonder if he has ever noticed he is tall before.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for the awesome content Ben! Can’t wait for next season Smile
  • 2 1
 Hope that fella coughing next to Myriam hasn't got the Miley Cyrus
  • 2 0
 Thanks Ben!

