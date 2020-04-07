Video: Liam Moynihan and James Shirley Begin Their Search for the Slop

The boys do enjoy a good filthy rut. Wintertime in Fort William is always an exceptional experience and if you can handle the short days and the grim conditions then you’re onto a winner.Liam and James play in the muck from dawn till dusk and trail building is an ideal off-season activity to keep the stoke levels high for future rides to come. The boys set about some mattock work early January to tickle up the hillside for a spot February filming.When the camera came out, so did the weather and so too did the smiles. Riding in the wet is amazing - the difficultly gets cranked up and the only real way to survive is by going in full commitment!Battered by wind, rain and low temperatures, it’s essential to get changed as soon as the riding finishes. Once home, the bikes have to be washed, oiled and put away before they freeze. Then it’s shower time and a 3rd change of clothes for the day. Mountains of mud-soaked washing quickly build up and a life-learned double shoe/helmet on the heater rotation system is in full swing. All the effort seems worth it for that daily fix of carving and sliding through the slop. Fort William surely can’t be the only dream location though, is anywhere else in the world just as good? This four-part video series will document the journey to find the very best of riding conditions!The acronym above, DoH, stands for Dudes of Hazard – not Department of Health. They are, however, quite a relevant organisation to mention given the current outbreak.Filming was finished by the end of February before the Coronavirus took hold of Europe. The boys are still up for exploring different areas so leave a comment below or send in your suggestions via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DoHmediacastle/), Instagram (@papa_moyn) (@jamesy_boy_shirley) or leave a comment below.The next video may have to be another local one but excitement will be higher than ever to see some new turns once the world gets back to normal again... Until then, don’t do anything too hazardous. Stay safe!