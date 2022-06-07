Video: The Enduro World Series Show Ep. 1 - Tweed Valley

Jun 7, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesWelcome to the very first episode of the all new Enduro World Series Show, your complete guide to all things EWS!

In today’s show we dive deep into round one of the 2022 season in the iconic Tweed Valley in Scotland. It was the first outing of the year for both the EWS and EWS-E riders - and it brought plenty of drama!

Let Ric McLaughlin, Neil Donoghue and Josh Carlson be your guides to all the action from this epic start to the season!Enduro World Series


5 Comments

  • 5 3
 "Welcome to the very first episode of the all new Enduro World Series Show, your complete guide to all things EWS!"

Feel like a video like this should have been released a day or two before the race ...
  • 7 1
 It'd probably be pretty hard to include race footage and analysis from Tweed Valley in it then, right?
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: well obviously minus that :-) , but a lovely intro / guide video would have been just right
  • 1 0
 Glad to see these come back, always enjoyed them...the GMBN ones are pretty uninspiring IMO
  • 1 0
 If pinkbike did live EWS racing like redbull for DH I’d pay for outside subscription for sure.





