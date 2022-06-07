Video: The Enduro World Series Show Ep. 1 - Tweed Valley

Welcome to the very first episode of the all new Enduro World Series Show, your complete guide to all things EWS!



In today’s show we dive deep into round one of the 2022 season in the iconic Tweed Valley in Scotland. It was the first outing of the year for both the EWS and EWS-E riders - and it brought plenty of drama!



Let Ric McLaughlin, Neil Donoghue and Josh Carlson be your guides to all the action from this epic start to the season! — Enduro World Series