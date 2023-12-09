Video: 'The Engine Inside' - Anthill Films' Documentary on the Uplifting Power of Cycling

"The Engine Inside" Revs Up on Red Bull TV.
After captivating audiences in theatres around the world with its story-driven testament to the uplifting power of cycling, our latest feature-length documentary The Engine Inside is now streaming on Red Bull TV.WATCH THE FULL FILM NOW
Acclaimed as the bicycle’s ode in film, this documentary weaves the narratives of six diverse cyclists, showcasing the bicycle's profound ability to transform lives. This cinematic journey takes viewers from the urban landscapes of America to rural Africa, the Alaskan wilderness to the bustle of Cairo, celebrating the indomitable spirit of cyclists who surmount formidable challenges, ignite hope, and drive positive change.
Since its debut on World Bicycle Day in Amsterdam last June, The Engine Inside has toured over 130 cities in 10 countries, packing theaters from New York to Wanaka. The film has also been featured in 30 film festivals in 14 countries, garnering accolades including: Best Feature Film at the Better Cities Film Festival, Best Documentary at the Boden International Film Festival, and the Audience Choice Award at YoFiFest.
Produced over two years of non-stop shooting and editing, The Engine Inside is one the most challenging and emotionally rewarding films the Anthill Films crew has ever created. As director Darcy Wittenburg shares, "Amidst a sea of documentaries painting a grim portrait of our world, we aimed to pedal in the opposite direction. Our vision was to craft an enlightening narrative that merged humanity’s inventive spirit with physical endurance to champion a brighter future."
A huge part of that vision was creating a film for everyone who believes in the power of bikes could share and use to inspire others to ride more often. And having the film available worldwide, for free on Red Bull TV makes this very easy to do. So if you' enjoy the film, please share! Everytime we get on a bike we’re building a happier, healthier and cleaner world.
Presented by Shimano
, Pon.Bike
, and PeopleForBikes
, and narrated by the iconic voice of cycling Phil Liggett, The Engine Inside features compelling stories from individuals like Jay Bearhead and Nouran Salah, alongside cycling notables Danny MacAskill and Robert Gesink.
Learn more about the film: engineinsidefilm.com