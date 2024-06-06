Video: The Essence of Riding in ‘Summer Fling’  - Captured on Film

Words by Tanner StephensThis project was a love affair. As someone who loves riding bikes and enjoys every second of rolling on two wheels, but also loves films and shooting photos, it took an immense amount of mental strength to settle down and simply film when all I wanted to do was ride.Our original plan was to get the bike and start filming right away, which is what I typically do with bike-centric films. However, this one was different because it was winter when I was finally able to get my hands on the bike, and all I wanted to do was ride. After spending months attempting to start filming at more local spots that just weren’t doing the bike justice, Kelly and I finally decided we needed to plan a trip to really get the ball rolling and not get caught in the cycle of having way too much fun riding.So we decided to head north to the mountains and get started in the woods. There are quite a few gems of trails hidden deep in the woods of California. This particular one is in the top 10 for me. It’s far enough from any town or major metropolitan area that not many people ride it and you never really know if it’s going to be running.After a few hours of cleaning things up, the track was in great shape. Sinking tires into loamy soil after a wet winter was such a treat. The next couple days were special.Keeping things going, we cruised out to some of our local trails in San Diego in the mid summer heat. Dry, dusty, and rocky. Three adjectives which describe riding in San Diego during the summer. But to much surprise, we actually had fun in those conditions and were able to roll away with a grip of clips.From there, things just happened naturally with Drew Boxold and I ending up in the middle of nowhere; high above the trees looking out to Mount Saint Helens, Mount Adams, and Mount Hood as we watched the setting sun fall to the coast.Luckily, unlike most sports, riding mountain bikes isn’t just a summer fling… and after the sun had set on summer, I’m still riding my Genius all the time.