Video: The Everyday Bikes Of Pemberton, BC
May 27, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Christina heads up to "Pemberdise" and catches up with the local shredders to see what bikes they're rocking.
0:00
Intro
0:33
Santa Cruz Bronson
2:00
Trek SLash
3:32
Norco Sight
5:49
Knolly Warden
8:11
McGrath Pumper
10:58
Trek Slash
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
15 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(1 hours ago)
I love knollys, but it always looks like their downtubes have been involved in some kind of head on collision.
[Reply]
4
3
Svinyard
(57 mins ago)
Agreed. Great bikes I'm sure...but sheesh they have some ugly lines
[Reply]
14
0
mutton
(54 mins ago)
And I am totally opposite - just love the lines. Different strokes!
[Reply]
6
1
vp27
(41 mins ago)
Thing is, to any non biker, most MTBs will look "kinda weird". I guess it's in the eye of the beholder. Full disclosure, I own a Knolly and love how it looks and rides. Certainly not a Session.
[Reply]
4
0
bishopsmike
(26 mins ago)
curved downtube > knockblock
[Reply]
3
0
otterdirt
(45 mins ago)
@The-Swindon-Secreteer
I always thought they had a unique aesthetic, unsure of it... then I bought a Delirium and it became one of my favorite bikes of all time. Now I associate the look with being one of the best riding suspension/frame designs out there IMO.
[Reply]
3
0
hardtailssuck
(47 mins ago)
Shit yeah, one of the best series on Pinkbike! Can you please do another episode of 30 seconds bike check in the park?
[Reply]
4
0
ebschroderus
(32 mins ago)
Love the ‘tower of indecision’
[Reply]
2
0
aharms
(30 mins ago)
Right? I've got one of those too haha
[Reply]
2
0
blaaaaaaaaaah
(35 mins ago)
This is my favorite Pinkbike feature by far. Please make more of them!
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(16 mins ago)
Marzocchi with a Dopio Air, same system as on my 2002 Marathon!
I think I still have the maintenance guide somewhere, it should be pretty easy to service yourself.
Here is a video with a 2004 Marzo Dropoff:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QoW7UvRdIw
[Reply]
1
0
nerds-on-dirt-mtb
(25 mins ago)
Two bikes with the saddles shoved all the way forward, what's going on up there Canada?
[Reply]
1
0
nerds-on-dirt-mtb
(21 mins ago)
On the rails I mean.
[Reply]
2
0
sparkinson
(25 mins ago)
"Skids all over the place, it's great"
...Ah-hem.
[Reply]
1
0
Boxmtb
(12 mins ago)
We got a list too
[Reply]
dv56 0.008051
