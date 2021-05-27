Video: The Everyday Bikes Of Pemberton, BC

May 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina heads up to "Pemberdise" and catches up with the local shredders to see what bikes they're rocking.


0:00 Intro
0:33 Santa Cruz Bronson
2:00 Trek SLash
3:32 Norco Sight
5:49 Knolly Warden
8:11 McGrath Pumper
10:58 Trek Slash





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


15 Comments

  • 11 0
 I love knollys, but it always looks like their downtubes have been involved in some kind of head on collision.
  • 4 3
 Agreed. Great bikes I'm sure...but sheesh they have some ugly lines
  • 14 0
 And I am totally opposite - just love the lines. Different strokes!
  • 6 1
 Thing is, to any non biker, most MTBs will look "kinda weird". I guess it's in the eye of the beholder. Full disclosure, I own a Knolly and love how it looks and rides. Certainly not a Session.
  • 4 0
 curved downtube > knockblock
  • 3 0
 @The-Swindon-Secreteer I always thought they had a unique aesthetic, unsure of it... then I bought a Delirium and it became one of my favorite bikes of all time. Now I associate the look with being one of the best riding suspension/frame designs out there IMO.
  • 3 0
 Shit yeah, one of the best series on Pinkbike! Can you please do another episode of 30 seconds bike check in the park?
  • 4 0
 Love the ‘tower of indecision’
  • 2 0
 Right? I've got one of those too haha
  • 2 0
 This is my favorite Pinkbike feature by far. Please make more of them!
  • 1 0
 Marzocchi with a Dopio Air, same system as on my 2002 Marathon!

I think I still have the maintenance guide somewhere, it should be pretty easy to service yourself.

Here is a video with a 2004 Marzo Dropoff:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QoW7UvRdIw
  • 1 0
 Two bikes with the saddles shoved all the way forward, what's going on up there Canada?
  • 1 0
 On the rails I mean.
  • 2 0
 "Skids all over the place, it's great"

...Ah-hem.
  • 1 0
 We got a list too

Post a Comment



