Video: The Fastest Ever Everesting - CyclingTips Editor Ronan Mc Laughlin Breaks a World Record

Apr 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Six hours, forty minutes, and fifty-four seconds. That’s how long it took Ronan Mc Laughlin, a full time tech writer here at CyclingTips, a father and a husband, to ride the height of Mount Everest. He smashed the world record by nearly 20 minutes and lopped some 25 minutes off his own previous record.

How did he do it?

One of the benefits of having a CT staffer hit out at world records is that we get a bit of extra heads up. So we sent our own Phil Golston to Mamore Gap with camera to capture the effort, from bike prep to mid-descent tire explosions to an emotional finish. Catch it all in the film above.

Read the original article here.

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Well no nobody is going to belive this cause it is April fools day.
  • 3 0
 ?? April fools?
  • 2 0
 imagine climbing the same hill for 7 hours
  • 1 0
 I feel all everesting posts need to include a before and after photo.... as a warning to others.
  • 1 0
 A 12 pound bike? Thats lighter than my suspension
  • 1 0
 That's no joke.

