Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing

Aug 22, 2019
by Brian Park  

The FIM E-Xbike "World Cup" Race in Imola 2019 saw racers take on the MXGP track at the ‘Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ with eMTBs. There were two classes of bikes, the EXBGP (45km/h limit) and the EXB2 (25km/h limit). Anze Svetek won the EXBGP class, and Mattia Arduino won the EXB2 class.

If eMTB racing is going to be a thing (and the jury is still out on that one), it can't be this...

56 Comments

  • + 17
 DEAR GOD!!!! who thought this format would be a good idea or exciting???
  • + 1
 This reminds me of one of the first ever mountain bike races i remember seeing (1980's) in Southern California, it was hosted in a stadium on a Super Cross format track. Also painful to watch...
  • + 14
 Came here to trash E-Bikes but realized they just trashed themselves
  • + 8
 That was so painful. I couldn’t bear to watch more than 20 seconds worth.
  • + 9
 There appears to be a severe lack of hustle with many of the racers.
  • + 4
 Reminds of when the crossfit games held a crit and I watched the live stream. Some of the worst bikehandling, strategy, and crashes I had ever seen. It was entertaing in a sad sense.
  • + 7
 [Ron Swanson giggling]
  • + 2
 I checked out a bit of this not knowing what to expect. As soon as I watched 30 sec of this I had to look over my shoulders to make sure that no one saw that I was watching it...I also then put my hood up too. Oh and it's exactly what I expected...
  • + 4
 Getting an eMTB now because apparently anybody can race at an international level. Watch out Tracey and Troy, Australia has a new luminary on the World Cup circuit
  • + 1
 Wow what a snooze fest. The riders didn't even seem to give a shit either.

Although, this might be the best format for ebikes. Something super boring and lame.

Also, why are riders taking the outside line? You're going like 15mph, you can just follow the inside line every time.
  • + 1
 No... the format for e-bike racing of the future will be what happened at the Tour de Mont Blanc.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrie0HuhRwg

Endurance Team racing over great distances and long amounts of time, allowing teams to cover ridiculous amounts of ground and have lots of opportunity for "expedition" type adventure while racing.
  • + 3
 It seems that eMtb gets the format that it deserves. I wonder what the MotoX guys were thinking while they had to look at this.
  • + 3
 That is why I don't filter emtb on pinkbike, I love watching the world falling apart and have a good laugh at it!
  • + 5
 Good lord...
  • + 1
 Did I follow that correctly - the girl who was filmed pushing her bike up the face of a jump ended up on the top spot of the podium, alone; having clearly raced in a category of 1?

This is not racing.
  • + 3
 It would be pretty cool to have a uphill mtb race lol. like some famous downhill track raced upwards.
  • + 1
 Here's another video that shows the highlights. Looks like a pretty awesome format to me (even though I'm not a huge fan of e-bikes).
www.youtube.com/watch?v=REVNtsLdON0
  • + 3
 Kill it before it hatches!!!
  • + 3
 that was just boring motocross
  • + 2
 WTF am i watching? We truly are a species with to much f*cking time on our hands...
  • + 1
 Let's go hunt for a dinner.
  • + 2
 This is one of the greatest things I have ever seen. I laughed so hard I cried.
  • + 1
 I'm going to just go back to watching something more entertaining....like Sharknado 63. I'm all for eBikes....but this was neither the time nor the place.
  • + 3
 this is embarrassing. to ebikes and riding in general haahaha omg
  • + 2
 I'm totally ashamed of these things that happen here in Italy. I completely dissociate myself from this. :-(
  • + 3
 That was uncomfortable to watch for the minute I committed.
  • + 1
 Couldn't get past the 30 second mark.
  • + 1
 Whyyyyyyyy ..... ?

lol that's feraking awful. And anyone that's ever ridden a bike shoulda seen that a mile away.

like riding a road bike at the Indy Raceway... fak
  • + 3
 It doesn't seem to work in the mx format
  • + 1
 Perfect! If we're going to have e-bike racing keep it with the dirt bikes (FIM) where it belongs. Sure it looks ridiculous but it's a ridiculous concept to begin with.
  • + 2
 Dude in the yellow is definitely on a 50cc.
  • + 1
 Hilarious! I just waited for one of the guys in the finish area to taser a racer of his bike. Totally overmotivated.
  • + 2
 Looks like they thought it would be like supercross???
  • + 2
 The worst, well covered race ever.
  • + 1
 that went on entirely too long
  • + 2
 Hahahahaha
  • + 1
 So is PinkBike for or against eBikes?
  • + 1
 Well... That was a fun watch...
  • + 1
 I thought this was a parody !?
  • + 1
 Even the "highlights" at the end are boring AF.
  • + 1
 what a waste of a lot of perfectly good ebikes
  • + 1
 jesus wept, while laughing so hard at this shit show.
  • + 2
 EWS > EWC
  • + 1
 ahahahahahahahhahahaha
  • + 0
 In case you haven't heard...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBbkeypmuJw
  • + 1
 Worst .. race .. ever
  • + 1
 oh dear!!!!!!
  • + 1
 What is number 81doing?
  • + 0
 Wow that was bad...
  • + 0
 Sad.
  • + 0
 Well that sucked.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



