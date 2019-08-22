The FIM E-Xbike "World Cup" Race in Imola 2019 saw racers take on the MXGP track at the ‘Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ with eMTBs. There were two classes of bikes, the EXBGP (45km/h limit) and the EXB2 (25km/h limit). Anze Svetek won the EXBGP class, and Mattia Arduino won the EXB2 class.
If eMTB racing is going to be a thing (and the jury is still out on that one), it can't be this...
Although, this might be the best format for ebikes. Something super boring and lame.
Also, why are riders taking the outside line? You're going like 15mph, you can just follow the inside line every time.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrie0HuhRwg
Endurance Team racing over great distances and long amounts of time, allowing teams to cover ridiculous amounts of ground and have lots of opportunity for "expedition" type adventure while racing.
This is not racing.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=REVNtsLdON0
lol that's feraking awful. And anyone that's ever ridden a bike shoulda seen that a mile away.
like riding a road bike at the Indy Raceway... fak
m.pinkbike.com/news/video-myles-rockwell-takes-his-beer-cooler-for-a-shred.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBbkeypmuJw
