The FIM E-Xbike "World Cup" Race in Imola 2019 saw racers take on the MXGP track at the ‘Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ with eMTBs. There were two classes of bikes, the EXBGP (45km/h limit) and the EXB2 (25km/h limit). Anze Svetek won the EXBGP class, and Mattia Arduino won the EXB2 class.If eMTB racing is going to be a thing (and the jury is still out on that one), it can't be this...