Video: The Final 8 Head to Granada in YT Mob World Tour Episode 7

When Markus Flossmann and the crew at YT came to me with this concept, I was a little daunted by it at first. It might sound straight forward; host some camps around the world, identify some riders, and sign two new juniors to the YT Mob, but actually the planning and logistics that went into this was comparable to a full World Cup season in time and effort. In total we had 550 applications from 43 countries which was pretty astounding. When it came down to the final eight, I needed to be able to easily imagine any two of those eight as potential teammates. Team chemistry is key for me regardless of brilliance on the bike. When we finally had all eight of them together, the evening meals in Spain felt like team dinners, so in that sense I felt we were successful in identifying the right ‘characters’ for Finals Camp. Of course, skills on the bike, mental strength, family support and potential to grow were all key factors as well. The timing we did was more of a measure of their understanding of time, and not a race simulation. We use their results from 2019 at various competitions to inform us in that regard. A lot goes into this process. — Martin Whiteley, Team Owner