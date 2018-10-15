Pinkbike.com
Video: The Final Cathrovision - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
Oct 15, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Credit: Ben Cathro
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
gavlaa
(3 mins ago)
I honestly find these videos as interesting as watching the event itself, and I don't even race. Good work Cathro.
+ 1
barnylondon
(6 mins ago)
As always , got the inside on the inside line. Great stuff
+ 1
km79
(9 mins ago)
I wonder what YT's Brock thinks about taking 7 weeks to get out an edit?
