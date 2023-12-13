Video: The Final Chapter - Pinkbike Racing S2E5

Ben Cathro: The Final Chapter Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 5

Cathro making it look effortless.

Just because the racing stops doesn't mean the work stops.

The full package, ladies and gentlemen.

Partners

Pinkbike Racing is synonymous with Ben Cathro. The team seemed like a natural evolution of his Privateer efforts and has managed to encapsulate so many of the good things about World Cup racing - the camaraderie, the dedication, the love for the sport and the willingness to push past comfort and safety in the hope of achieving a lifelong goal. Sometimes we forget that underneath the helmet is a human, with a full complement of emotions. Here Ben takes us through a season that has challenged him in every way possible, and he does so with incredible bravery and candor.We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are: