Video: The Final Chapter - Pinkbike Racing S2E5

Ben Cathro: The Final ChapterPinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 5
Pinkbike Racing is synonymous with Ben Cathro. The team seemed like a natural evolution of his Privateer efforts and has managed to encapsulate so many of the good things about World Cup racing - the camaraderie, the dedication, the love for the sport and the willingness to push past comfort and safety in the hope of achieving a lifelong goal. Sometimes we forget that underneath the helmet is a human, with a full complement of emotions. Here Ben takes us through a season that has challenged him in every way possible, and he does so with incredible bravery and candor.
I’m hoping I come out the other side of my treatment with the ability to plan, organise and commit on my plans to a satisfactory level while putting minimal stress on the lives of everyone around me.
Thank you for supporting me through the past few years and I look forward to making loads more videos here on Pinkbike in the future. 3
While I've been lucky enough to lead a happy, fulfilling life since then, my professional aspirations have absolutely been curtailed by my ADHD symptoms, and I'm constantly plagued with a feeling that I've never lived up to my potential.
Watching this has reminded me that there is potential help out there, and I think I'm going to talk to my doctor and see what's available these days. Thanks for being so honest and vulnerable, @ben-cathro, and I'll be cheering hard for you.