Video: The Final Chapter - Pinkbike Racing S2E5

Dec 13, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro: The Final Chapter
Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 5


Pinkbike Racing is synonymous with Ben Cathro. The team seemed like a natural evolution of his Privateer efforts and has managed to encapsulate so many of the good things about World Cup racing - the camaraderie, the dedication, the love for the sport and the willingness to push past comfort and safety in the hope of achieving a lifelong goal. Sometimes we forget that underneath the helmet is a human, with a full complement of emotions. Here Ben takes us through a season that has challenged him in every way possible, and he does so with incredible bravery and candor.

photo
Cathro making it look effortless.

photo
Just because the racing stops doesn't mean the work stops.

photo
The full package, ladies and gentlemen.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023

Photography: Jack Tennyson
Video: Sleeper Co


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Racing Pinkbike Originals Aimi Kenyon Ben Cathro Thibault Laly Wyatt Harrington Downhill Racing


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,048 articles
13 Comments
  • 47 0
 This is the end of the pinkbike racing series and of my racing career in its current form. I don’t actually know what the future holds for me racing wise as I work through solving my problems.

I’m hoping I come out the other side of my treatment with the ability to plan, organise and commit on my plans to a satisfactory level while putting minimal stress on the lives of everyone around me.

Thank you for supporting me through the past few years and I look forward to making loads more videos here on Pinkbike in the future. 3
  • 6 0
 We Love Ya Man! Thanks for being real and being an inspiration to all MTBer's
  • 2 0
 Thanks for showing up for young riders, and thanks for being real!
  • 2 0
 You are an inspiration to us all and thank you for bring us this amazing insight to racing. Take all the help you can get - it can only be good for you and everyone around you. Hope to see you again on the trails sometime soon.
  • 12 0
 Personally- i love how real all the vid/racers are- too often in the media life looks so easy, and you just try and you'll get what you want... Results are not a reflection of effort. Thanks for showing the real side of racing. I'd bet most of us on here who keep up with races/events WERE at one time hopping to be the next big thing. The hardest part is accepting the reality we are not going to crack the top 10 this year, or maybe ever. Thank you for showing all your dreams and imperfections- Big Respect!
  • 2 0
 I also feel that Ben having produced and delivered such great content over the past couple years sets the expectation that everything going forward will be a home run. The pressure of racing by itself can be intense, adding race team management and content creation is enough to burn anybody out. There is a lot self imposed pressure to be perfect and the quest for perfection can take the fun out of it. That's when you need to take a step back and look at the big picture... It is okay just to be yourself and focus on the things that you enjoy and make you happy, that is when you perform your best.
  • 6 0
 That's it, that is what matters. Note to myself, and possibly for everyone out there who is ashamed of showing feelings, of how you think others look at you when you have a down time.. I don't think it can go wrong if you do open up. Well done, Ben and the whole team!
  • 6 0
 Ben, a big thanks goes to you and the entire PinkBike Racing team. This year's series captures the essence of racing in a genuine and candid manor, which is something we typically don't get to see. Thank you so much for sharing this, truly inspiring stuff.
  • 1 0
 What the whole Pinkbike Racing crew have accomplished here is phenomenal. I've been pretty checked out of the DH scene for the past few years and this series sucked me right back in. All the best to you Ben - can't wait to see what you bring us next.
  • 1 0
 After struggling through high school, I was diagnosed with ADHD my freshman year of college (nearly 20 years ago). After starting the prescribed medication, I had a terrible time trying to sleep, and ditched it after a few weeks.

While I've been lucky enough to lead a happy, fulfilling life since then, my professional aspirations have absolutely been curtailed by my ADHD symptoms, and I'm constantly plagued with a feeling that I've never lived up to my potential.

Watching this has reminded me that there is potential help out there, and I think I'm going to talk to my doctor and see what's available these days. Thanks for being so honest and vulnerable, @ben-cathro, and I'll be cheering hard for you.
  • 2 0
 This series was so good. Well done Ben and everyone involved. I hope Pinkbike brings you all back for another season. Thanks!
  • 3 0
 is Pinkbike Racing not coming back next year?!?!?!?
  • 1 0
 This series has been gripping. Thanks for all the work you and the team put in Ben!







