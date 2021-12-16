close
Video: The Final Race, Part 1 - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 9

Dec 16, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  





PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 9



This time on Pinkbike Academy, the four remaining riders will drop into the last race of the season to see who has what it takes to become a professional mountain biker and take home $30,000 cash.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.


Three stages down, three to go. Which of the remaining riders has what it takes to win Pinkbike Academy?



3.. 2... 1... MOO!

Racers ready. Rallons ready.

Flo Espineira is not only a strong bike racer but a moo-off champion.

Emmett and Flo with their eyes on the prize.

More like Dark Roost, am I right?

Bradley and Laura charging ahead over the rocks.

With extra pressure and a life-changing opportunity on the line, this episode brought back some special guests to help out.





Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


5 Comments

  • 6 0
 At least the challenge is fair because no one had a bmx backround this time
  • 3 0
 Can't wait to not watch it and have @Supergirl56 tell me what happened.
  • 2 0
 Think Pinkbike may have f*cked up here. I reckon the Youtube thumbnail on my TV has given away the winner.
  • 1 0
 Or not... It was Evan winning last years
  • 2 1
 the announcer radio voice from the host just kills it for me. like it's a mtb competition. not some multi million dollar survivor bull crap.

