Video: The Final Race, Part 1 - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 9

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here. Three stages down, three to go. Which of the remaining riders has what it takes to win Pinkbike Academy? Emmett

Laura

Bradley

Racers ready. Rallons ready.

Flo Espineira is not only a strong bike racer but a moo-off champion.

Emmett and Flo with their eyes on the prize.

More like Dark Roost, am I right?

Bradley and Laura charging ahead over the rocks.

With extra pressure and a life-changing opportunity on the line, this episode brought back some special guests to help out.

This time on Pinkbike Academy, the four remaining riders will drop into the last race of the season to see who has what it takes to become a professional mountain biker and take home $30,000 cash.