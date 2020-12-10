Video: The Final Race - Pinkbike Academy Episode 9

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY SHIMANO





EPISODE 9





PREVIOUSLY



Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.







Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist. Out of the following, what is your favourite kind of enduro stage to race? Short (0:45-2:00) and technical, in the dry

Short (0:45-2:00) and technical, in the wet

Short 0:45-2:00) and flowy, in the dry

Short 0:45-2:00) and flowy, in the wet

Medium length (2:00-7:00) and technical, in the dry

Medium length (2:00-7:00) and technical, in the wet

Medium length (2:00-7:00) and flowy, in the dry

Medium length (2:00-7:00) and flowy, in the wet

Long (7:00 +) and technical, in the dry

Long (7:00 +) and technical, in the wet

Long (7:00 +) and flowy, in the dry

Long (7:00 +) and flowy, in the wet Responses: 249 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

One last race and one last chance for the remaining contestants to prove they have what it takes to earn the top spot.