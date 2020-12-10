Video: The Final Race - Pinkbike Academy Episode 9

Dec 10, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


EPISODE 9



One last race and one last chance for the remaining contestants to prove they have what it takes to earn the top spot.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.



Out of the following, what is your favourite kind of enduro stage to race?






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


25 Comments

  • 17 0
 pinkbike should have got them all on grim donuts
  • 5 4
 or at least let them keep the bikes they used
  • 1 0
 The outcome would have been dire...
  • 13 0
 This is how it should have been from day 1. For once have nothing to complain about. Well done PB.
  • 5 0
 Well.... one question. Why have Joe racing against Christina, but the boys aren't racing against anyone (?Fabien) - just for some perspective to see how they stack up against a pro?
  • 11 4
 Serious question: is there a more independent source for mountain bike news and discussion? Seeing the absolute onslaught of sponsored content from Pinkbike in the last year, as well as this reality TV content makes me wish the MTB community had something more than just forums. I've enjoyed checking The Loam Wolf but it's a similar mirage of sponsored content. Maybe certain YouTubers worth following?
  • 9 0
 Vital seems pretty good
  • 8 0
 Nsmb
  • 4 0
 I enjoy NSMB.
  • 3 0
 Vital is great for general news and their forums, NSMB is amazing for super in depth product tests that’ll usually also give you tons of info on how to service/maintain the gear too.
  • 2 0
 Looking for the NPR of mountain biking content?
  • 1 0
 @neb636: KUAF, the local NPR station in Northwest Arkansas, actually does a great job of covering local mtb news!
  • 2 0
 Im not sure you understand how free content works...if its free YOU are the product Wink
  • 2 0
 When bikes worthy of review cost $3-9k each and require days of use for "first impressions", and months of use for a proper review, I don't really see how a truly independent source would have the funds or time to deliver enough worthwhile content to be relevent. How would you monetize? How could you hire staff without an income stream? I'm not in the biz, but I guess I don't see how any of this is possible without sponsored content.
  • 2 0
 Is there a more independent source of sports? I'm sick of being fed commercials when I watch football games!

Seriously, how do you think they pay their employees to provide free content?
  • 8 0
 "the final race" --> "The only race"
  • 5 0
 Good luck contestants! Thank you for sharing your efforts. You are all worthy ambassadors for our sport.
  • 1 0
 Would have been nice to have all the former contestants be in the race to really give the peeps still in it more of a sense of competition.
  • 1 0
 Seems like they should've had a baseline time for the guys as well. If it comes down to Jo and one of the guys, how do they decide who would perform better against pros?
  • 1 2
 Ouu my GAWD. Such a Drama, I cant watch...
  • 5 7
 Who won? I don’t feel like actually watching it
  • 1 0
 Doesn't matter man after that first episode it seems most of the good people are gone "oh let's eliminate good riders because they didn't make a good video or something! Cause that's so much harder to learn than to be a pro mountain biker" #prioirities
  • 1 4
 No
