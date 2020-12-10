Video: The Final Race - Pinkbike Academy Episode 9

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO
EPISODE 9
One last race and one last chance for the remaining contestants to prove they have what it takes to earn the top spot.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.
25 Comments
Seriously, how do you think they pay their employees to provide free content?
Post a Comment