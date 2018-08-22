VIDEOS

Video: The Final Race - The Privateer Season Finale

Aug 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The big day that everything has been leading up to has finally arrived. Can Adam put down the race run that he deserves after all this time spent working towards the goal? Enjoy the season finale to The Privateer.

...or is it?

The Privateer. Photo by Dave Trumpore.
Tearing Crazy Train a new one, best stage of the day.

The Privateer
Checking in on the results to see if the goal was achieved.

The Privateer
All smiles at the end of the day, job well done.

The Privateer
...but perhaps there's more?

The Privateer
hmmm...


THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:


16 Comments

  • + 22
 HELL YA WE WANT ONE MORE!!!!!
  • + 1
 ONE MORE SONG!!!
  • + 13
 Quote of the series: “ahhh I’m in a hole, I’m not Sam Hill”
I’ve never looked forward to anything on Pinkbike as much as this series! Well done everybody!!!
  • + 9
 Anyone else feel like Adam's parents watching this cheering him on? couldn't be more proud!
  • + 3
 The whole series was so great. Excellent job Pinkbike. Send Adam to Italia! Send his to Spain!.. Send him on the whole 2019 EWS!!!
  • + 5
 Well played Adam and let's go to Finale!
  • + 3
 Weeeee!!! Finally! Long wait for an awesome series. Thanks PB for the good times.
  • + 1
 So, "Season finale" - that means that you're going to do this again next year? And by the way, definitely send him to Italy and make a bonus episode.
  • + 1
 Ah yeah! And a bonus episode in Italy. Well done Adam, you coped with the pressure of us living vicariously through you like a champ.
  • + 3
 Wooooottt hopefully one more episode
  • + 1
 I've been checking Pinkbike everyday for the past couple of days waiting for the season ender. You did not dissapoint, great job Pinkbike!
  • + 1
 Some of the best programming in mountain biking. Thanks, Pinkbike! And kudos to Adam for being the guinea pig for this show. Congrats on your results!
  • + 2
 Congratulations! Such an improvement!
  • + 2
 Killing it!
  • + 1
 Stage 2 was fckin rowdy.
  • + 1
 ONE MOOORE!!!

