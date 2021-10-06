Video: The Final Session from Fest Series Malmedy 2021

Oct 6, 2021
by festseries  

After all the waiting for the rain to pass, and things not working out, the 2021 edition of the Malmedy session turned out to be one of the best editions ever. Some next-level riding went down this year.

See all the day 4 action in the video!

The Fest Series.

-Raw Edits
Jelle Harnisfeger
Harnisfeger Media

-Build
Alois Adamo, Nico Vink, Marcin Rot, Red Belge, Kristof Lenssens.

-Riders
Andreu and Lluis Lacondeguy, Vinny T, Brage Vestavik, William Robert, Jaxson Riddle, Remy Morton, Szymon Godziek, Thomas Genon, Sergio Layos, Marcin Rot, Hannah Bergemann, CJ Selig, Kristoff Lenssens, Jeroen (Red Belge Meersman, Nico Vink, Raul Schneeberger

-Sponsors
Monsters, Reverse Components, Transition Bikes

-Medics
Laurent Lambert, Johan Wiertz

-Media
Hector Cash, Raul Martinez, Jelle Harnisfeger, Hanna Retz, Sergi Barnils, Martin Vinje, Thomas Theunissen.

-Special thanks to Bikepark Ferme Libert and the Thomas Family.

7 Comments

  • 6 0
 I came up with a great Fest series joke, but in the spirit of the crew I won't be sharing it, because I'm not a sellout
  • 6 0
 I don't think I'm core enough to watch that much madness
  • 4 0
 Fest series jokes are like looks like a session comments. They're barely funny, but it's our responsibility as a community to keep making them
  • 2 0
 my parents suck.
  • 1 0
 So sic! These vids are always mind blowing. Love it!
  • 1 0
 Raul killed it
  • 1 0
 Insane event Nico!

