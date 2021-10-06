Video: The Final Session from Fest Series Malmedy 2021

After all the waiting for the rain to pass, and things not working out, the 2021 edition of the Malmedy session turned out to be one of the best editions ever. Some next-level riding went down this year.See all the day 4 action in the video!The Fest Series.-Raw EditsJelle HarnisfegerHarnisfeger Media-BuildAlois Adamo, Nico Vink, Marcin Rot, Red Belge, Kristof Lenssens.-RidersAndreu and Lluis Lacondeguy, Vinny T, Brage Vestavik, William Robert, Jaxson Riddle, Remy Morton, Szymon Godziek, Thomas Genon, Sergio Layos, Marcin Rot, Hannah Bergemann, CJ Selig, Kristoff Lenssens, Jeroen (Red Belge Meersman, Nico Vink, Raul Schneeberger-SponsorsMonsters, Reverse Components, Transition Bikes-MedicsLaurent Lambert, Johan Wiertz-MediaHector Cash, Raul Martinez, Jelle Harnisfeger, Hanna Retz, Sergi Barnils, Martin Vinje, Thomas Theunissen.-Special thanks to Bikepark Ferme Libert and the Thomas Family.