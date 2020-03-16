Video: The Final Showdown - Fast Life Season 3 Episode 7

Mar 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWith one race remaining everything is still to play for Loïc Bruni and Kate Courtney. Both are in contention for the title, but locking it in means delivering when the pressure is at its highest.

Over the course of the past 3 seasons, Fast Life has combined the best on-course action with unparalleled mountain bike athlete access, unique racing insights, snappy dialogue and killer music into a winning formula. Bottom line, you only have to check out Fast Life once to know that it’s the most relevant, sexiest, most adorable World Cup web series on the planet. Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Finn Iles Kate Courtney Loic Bruni


