Video: The Final Practice Session at Red Bull Rampage

Oct 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesRed Bull Rampage is considered the ultimate mountain bike show on Earth for a reason. The mind-blowing action in the desert only lasts for a week each year, but it takes a lifetime to prepare yourself to drop in.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
83110 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
64919 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
63414 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
62776 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
62599 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
59925 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
50957 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
47417 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007432
Mobile Version of Website