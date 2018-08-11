Video: The Finer Points of Greg Minnaar's Bike Setup in 'Between Two Puzzlers'

'Between Two Puzzlers' is a new tech series, featuring Fox Suspension's very own internet personality, Jordi Cortes and the eclectic bunch that is the Santa Cruz Syndicate.His aim is to delve into the finer details of the Syndicate's bike setups, fox factory secrets and epic sarcasm levels, hopefully leaving the audience with a new found level of knowledge... or maybe confusion.In the first episode we have the King of the puzzlers Jason Marsh, presenting Greg Minnaar's new V10 proto. Known for their heated relationship over bike setup and fettling tendencies, things could get interesting...