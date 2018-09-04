VIDEOS

Video: The Finer Points of Luca Shaw's Bike Setup in 'Between Two Puzzlers'

Sep 4, 2018
by Joe Bowman  


'Between Two Puzzlers' is a new tech series, featuring Fox Suspension's very own internet personality, Jordi Cortes and the eclectic bunch that is the Santa Cruz Syndicate.

The aim is to delve into the finer details of the Syndicate's bike setups, Fox Factory secrets and epic sarcasm levels, hopefully leaving the audience with a new found level of knowledge... or maybe confusion.

In the second episode, we have the timidest of the puzzlers... Luca Shaw. Known for his youthful 'set and forget' mentality, we could be in for a simple explanation into how all those quali's are won... or maybe not.


MENTIONS: @SteelCityMedia @santacruzbicycles


Must Read This Week
Scott Launches New Ransom Enduro Bike
70082 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
57487 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
50685 views
First Ride: GT Fury Carbon Team
45047 views
First Look: The Stevie Smith 1199 DH Track
41187 views
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
37217 views
Video Interview: Leo Kokkonen, Pole Bicycles' Founder
34344 views
New Zealand's Only Tandem DH Racers Take On Megavalanche & More
32157 views

5 Comments

  • + 14
 We learned that socks + flip flops still exists in the wild. But the part about changing things and being able to tell it’s different, but not sure if it’s better or worse is the story of my life.
  • + 1
 Camel-sock is exciting!!!
  • + 2
 What's going on with your footwear?
  • + 1
 Bent my Saint cranks at MSA?
Is that even possible?
The phrase - unstoppable force meeting immovable object - comes to mind
  • + 1
 So I don’t touch anything ever!! That mean I’ll be as fast as Luca?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021717
Mobile Version of Website