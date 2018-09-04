Video: The Finer Points of Luca Shaw's Bike Setup in 'Between Two Puzzlers'

'Between Two Puzzlers' is a new tech series, featuring Fox Suspension's very own internet personality, Jordi Cortes and the eclectic bunch that is the Santa Cruz Syndicate.The aim is to delve into the finer details of the Syndicate's bike setups, Fox Factory secrets and epic sarcasm levels, hopefully leaving the audience with a new found level of knowledge... or maybe confusion.In the second episode, we have the timidest of the puzzlers... Luca Shaw. Known for his youthful 'set and forget' mentality, we could be in for a simple explanation into how all those quali's are won... or maybe not.