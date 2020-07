At Rio 2016, Phetetso Monese became the first cyclist ever to represent Lesotho at the Olympic Games. The 35-year-old father of two reflects on how tough it has been balancing work and cycling during his life: "My cycling journey wasn't really easy. It taught me that by working hard and with perseverance you can achieve whatever you want," Monese told the Olympic Channel. Find out more about his inspiring story. — The Olympic Channel