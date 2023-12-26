Video: The First FMB Silver Event in the Czech Republic

Wild. Crazy. Amazing. The first FMB Silver event in Czech republic, HORSEFEATHERS IRON TOWN SESSION 2023 proved that it can boldly compete with big sporting events in our country. We had a dream, to do a bigger and unique bike event and one day we made simply decision. Let's do it. Without any long planning, without any bigger experiences with international events we start to work on our dream to turn it into reality. To make our event unique, we choose industrial area called Dolni Vitkovice in Ostrava city. We could start with an event of 2-3 jumps but no, it wasn't our case! We decided to start with a FMB Silver event and with 7 big obstacles that were part of the slopestyle course.We had 3 days for building the course, 3 days for the whole event (trainings, qualification, finals) and 2 days for clean the whole area. Crazy, what the group of about 30 guys did to built up such a course just in 3 days!Perfectly prepared course, pulsating atmosphere and competitors from fifteen countries of the world at the start. Already Friday's qualifying runs suggested that Ostrava would witness something special. Saturday's women's final was dominated by the only 16-year-old Patricia Druwen (GER), who left no one in doubt why she is the current world leader in slopestyle. In addition to her sovereign victory in the women's category, she also took home the "BEST TRICK" award for her perfectly executed backflip barspin. It was incredible to see the female competitors.Jakub Hejl going big with 360!Dawid Godziek styling for the crowdStep down by Patricia DruwenThe final of the men's category was awesome advertisement for world freestyle. Poland's Dawid Godziek, Redbull rider and world number five in the FMB rankings, "beat" second placed Jake Atkinson (GBR) by just half a point! Atkinson's incredible final ride also earned him the "BEST TRICK" award, as he spun a "three hundred and sixty" with a square barspin (a 360-degree turn in which the rider turns the handlebars 4 times) on the step-down obstacle and absolutely blew away the emotions in the entire venue.Super superman by Christian ArehartCondor for the style!The jury itself had an incredibly tough time and in the end it was the real details that decided the standings. And we were more than happy that on the third place finished super talented Czech rider Jakub Hejl who deserved this trophy really hard. His run was simply amazing and finishing with double back flip was just a cherry at the top!Could anyone go higher? No! Ondra Slez loved the spine!The location was amazing with all the industrial building in background.Thanks fans! You were awesome!Czech republic and Ostrava was written to the FMB World tour list and we are so proud that we could be there. Horsefeathers Iron Town Session 2023 was a dream which come true. It was also big challenge and adventure. Huge thanks go to all our sponsors, to athletes, visitors, Ostrava city, Moravian-Silesian region, builders, and to the whole organization team. It was a great ride! We are already looking forward to next projects and future experiences.CheersFDF teamEveybody was stoked for Jakub HejlWinnersWinnersThese 3 are the main people behind this event. Vera - main organizer, Hugo - track designer, Kamil - race director.