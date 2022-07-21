Video: The First Half of the 2022 World Cup DH Season with Hugo Frixtalon, Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole & Co.

Jul 24, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Here we are a few months after the release of This Is Us. A COMMENCAL Original Documentary with a difference, it focuses on the development of our SUPREME DH V5 and all the trials and tribulations of the 2021 DH season. Today, as we publish this new edit, the SUPREME DH V5 has already won several rounds of the World Cup series and is leading the Elite Men’s and Elite Women’s overall classifications.

Here’s a look back at this first half of the 2022 season.

Film & Edit: Gaetan Clar
Music & Sound Edit: Lomepal - Tee / Macrobank
Photos: Keno Derleyn / Ross Bell / Jey Crunch / Nico Brizin










Posted In:
Videos Racing and Events Commencal DH Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 It really feels like we should have some dates and locations for next year by now





