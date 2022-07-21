Video: The First Half of the 2022 World Cup DH Season with Hugo Frixtalon, Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole & Co.

Here we are a few months after the release of This Is Us
. A COMMENCAL Original Documentary
with a difference, it focuses on the development of our SUPREME DH V5
and all the trials and tribulations of the 2021 DH season
. Today, as we publish this new edit, the SUPREME DH V5
has already won several rounds of the World Cup series and is leading the Elite Men’s
and Elite Women’s overall classifications.
Here’s a look back at this first half of the 2022 season.Film & Edit
: Gaetan ClarMusic & Sound Edit
: Lomepal - Tee / MacrobankPhotos
: Keno Derleyn / Ross Bell / Jey Crunch / Nico Brizin
1 Comment