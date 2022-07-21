Video: The First Half of the 2022 World Cup DH Season with Hugo Frixtalon, Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole & Co.

COMMENCAL Original Documentary

SUPREME DH V5

2021 DH season

SUPREME DH V5

Elite Men’s

Elite Women’s

overall classifications.

Film & Edit

Music & Sound Edit

Photos

Here we are a few months after the release of. Awith a difference, it focuses on the development of ourand all the trials and tribulations of the. Today, as we publish this new edit, thehas already won several rounds of the World Cup series and is leading theandHere’s a look back at this first half of the 2022 season.: Gaetan Clar: Lomepal - Tee / Macrobank: Keno Derleyn / Ross Bell / Jey Crunch / Nico Brizin