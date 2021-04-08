Video: The First Rider to Drop at the First Ever Rampage - Krispy Baughman in 'Then & Now'

Video: Branson KendallThe year is 2001, and Virgin Utah is preparing for the first annual Red Bull Rampage. Back then, riders would just show up, ask for a number plate, and then receive one in the order they registered. Meet Kris Baughman. The first rider to drop into the first Red Bull Rampage. Riders everywhere know him as Krispy, and from his younger days of competing, to now managing a bike shop and leading a junior team, he knows the impact that bikes can have on individuals and a community. We checked in with him over at Go-Ride in Draper Utah and got to learn about what he has been up to. Cheers to people like Krispy who have made biking better for everyone around them!