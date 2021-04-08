Video: The First Rider to Drop at the First Ever Rampage - Krispy Baughman in 'Then & Now'

Apr 8, 2021
by Tannus Tires  
Video: Branson Kendall


The year is 2001, and Virgin Utah is preparing for the first annual Red Bull Rampage. Back then, riders would just show up, ask for a number plate, and then receive one in the order they registered. Meet Kris Baughman. The first rider to drop into the first Red Bull Rampage. Riders everywhere know him as Krispy, and from his younger days of competing, to now managing a bike shop and leading a junior team, he knows the impact that bikes can have on individuals and a community. We checked in with him over at Go-Ride in Draper Utah and got to learn about what he has been up to. Cheers to people like Krispy who have made biking better for everyone around them!

Posted In:
Videos Tannus Armour Red Bull Rampage


7 Comments

  • 4 1
 You would have to be "Krispy" in order to be the first to drop in at Rampage.
  • 2 0
 Geez that brings back a lot of memories. Karpiel frames, Qranc clothing etc.

Unsure why but Krispy makes that Trust/Lauf fork look rad.
  • 2 1
 One of the best things of this site is the archive of old articles. I frequently spend time reading the old content. Great vid.
  • 2 1
 Levitation caught on film at 4:35
  • 2 1
 Wow this is awesome! Thanks PB!
  • 1 0
 those go ride kids sure are sick
  • 1 0
 So if he crashes it's described as " Krispy Kremed " ?

