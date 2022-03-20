Video: 'The Flying Scotsman' - A 50 Minute Documentary on Reece Wilson's Insane 2021 Season

2020 downhill World Champion Reece Wilson and Sleeper Co come together once again, with a 50 minute documentary that takes a deep dive into the rarefied air where elite athletes operate.“The Flying Scotsman”, presented by Trek Factory Racing / 100%, shows how riders become athletes, and athletes become heroes. After winning the coveted rainbow stripes in 2020, Wilson was all set to establish himself as the man to beat. He had the talent, and crucially, a new found confidence, but others did not. A vocal online commentary discounted his win; an outside bet winning a race he wasn’t supposed to was symptomatic of 2020. It was, surely, yet another anomaly.As we continue to see, those with clear eyes know when to bet on emerging talents upsetting the apple cart. Armed with a point to prove, along with a new nickname, “The Flying Scotsman", the Trek Factory Racing rider goes all in, from ultimate highs to deep lows. 2021 was certainly topsy-turvy, a roller coaster ride for the man from the Scottish Borders.This insightful and beautifully shot film provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the mind of a world class athlete striving to be the very best.