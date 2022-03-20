close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: 'The Flying Scotsman' - A 50 Minute Documentary on Reece Wilson's Insane 2021 Season

Mar 20, 2022
by Max Rendall  


2020 downhill World Champion Reece Wilson and Sleeper Co come together once again, with a 50 minute documentary that takes a deep dive into the rarefied air where elite athletes operate.

“The Flying Scotsman”, presented by Trek Factory Racing / 100%, shows how riders become athletes, and athletes become heroes. After winning the coveted rainbow stripes in 2020, Wilson was all set to establish himself as the man to beat. He had the talent, and crucially, a new found confidence, but others did not. A vocal online commentary discounted his win; an outside bet winning a race he wasn’t supposed to was symptomatic of 2020. It was, surely, yet another anomaly.

As we continue to see, those with clear eyes know when to bet on emerging talents upsetting the apple cart. Armed with a point to prove, along with a new nickname, “The Flying Scotsman", the Trek Factory Racing rider goes all in, from ultimate highs to deep lows. 2021 was certainly topsy-turvy, a roller coaster ride for the man from the Scottish Borders.

This insightful and beautifully shot film provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the mind of a world class athlete striving to be the very best.

Posted In:
Videos 100percent Trek Reece Wilson


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
56539 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
47161 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
46786 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
41033 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37803 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
36879 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
35184 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
33399 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Loved that year from a spectator POV, Reece riding is awesome to watch and the dynamic with Ben Cathrine was great!
Hopefully see loads more riding from both of them this year!?
  • 3 0
 *Cathro damn iPhone
  • 2 0
 Q: What does The Flying Scotsman fly?
A: A search & rescue plane.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007955
Mobile Version of Website