Video: The Forbidden Dreadnought Gets Rowdy in Nelson, BC in ‘Let It Run’

Jun 28, 2021
by ForbiddenBike  

Loaded with everything you’ll ever need to scare yourself sh*tless, Nelson’s trails did not disappoint, so much so, we couldn't leave. Drop-in, hold on, and FEAR NOTHING.


bigquotes“Late last fall, after wrapping up our 'Christening the Dreadnought' video a little earlier than anticipated, we decided against going home early and instead, headed back into the mountains for more. Working on video projects has always been a passion of mine and have never collaborated with either Calvin Huth or Liam Wallace before, I was really keen to explore the possibilities, even if we were a little tight on time. With that in mind, we stuck to what we knew and had right in front of us, and with some of the steepest trails in BC, it wasn’t too hard to embrace the steep n’ deep theme and I’m stoked with how it all came together. Adding some ‘Vancouver metal’ into the mix, courtesy of ‘Black Wizard’, really sums up what the Dreadnought is all about; point it downhill and let ‘er rip!”Stéphane 'Big Horse' Pelletier










Dreadnought XTs are Available Now!

Dreadnought XT bikes are available in Canada and the United States NOW with stock arriving at UK and European dealers by mid-July. To find out more and to track down your nearest Forbidden dealer: Forbidden Bike Co.




Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.

Director/Edit: Calvin Huth.
Featuring: Stephane Pelletier
Still Photography: Liam Wallace.
Special Thanks: Nelson trail builders

Music: "Livin' Oblivion" Preformed by: Black Wizzard

Learn more: forbiddenbike.com


11 Comments

  • 2 0
.....lies....all lies......
  • 2 0
 It was true when this was posted, like 18 minutes ago. Now they're all sold out, of course. hehe
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Myself and a buddy were on the notification list but never got notified.
  • 1 0
 @MountainJnky: Buy with fanatik, they will make backorder for you, and set you on waiting list Wink
  • 2 0
 Such a sick bike! Too bad it's obviously impossible to order one (like most brands)..
  • 5 6
 A little less back brake would go a long ways in terms of speed, bike performance, and not bagging out the literally brand new trails.
  • 1 0
 GPS coordinates of trail please....
  • 1 0
 Nelson bc.
  • 1 0
 @makripper: No that's not 719...
  • 1 0
 @kessler250: i know
  • 2 0
 Loose loose! Sick.

