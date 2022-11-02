Video: The Forbidden Synthesis Team Encounter Snow & Crocodiles at the Final EWS Rounds

The Final stretch of the 2022 Enduro World Series: Join Rhys Verner
and Alex Storr
in Crans Montana then Loudenvielle as they encounter Snow-Racing, Crocodiles and points-battles, all along the path to finishing off an action-packed 2022 race season.
What a season it was... We're already looking forward to next year... Bring on 2023...VIDEO: Thomas Doyle PHOTOGRAPHY: Dave Trumpore
The Forbidden Synthesis is proudly supported by: Crankbrothers, SRAM, RockShox, Maxxis, Burgtec, RideWrap, CushCore, Fizik, Maxima & Chris King
