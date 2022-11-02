Video: The Forbidden Synthesis Team Encounter Snow & Crocodiles at the Final EWS Rounds

Nov 2, 2022
by ForbiddenBike  


The Final stretch of the 2022 Enduro World Series: Join Rhys Verner and Alex Storr in Crans Montana then Loudenvielle as they encounter Snow-Racing, Crocodiles and points-battles, all along the path to finishing off an action-packed 2022 race season.


CRANS MONTANA
Rhys and Alex ready to bring the (blue) heat for the final leg.




The Scenery in Crans Montana never gets old

Commitment at its finest.


LOUDENVIELLE
The scenic vistas continue...

Some pre-race steeze and TLC.


Alex pushing hard, with a bit of Loudenvielle's finest soil on board. That's racing.

What a season it was... We're already looking forward to next year... Bring on 2023...

VIDEO: Thomas Doyle
PHOTOGRAPHY: Dave Trumpore

The Forbidden Synthesis is proudly supported by: Crankbrothers, SRAM, RockShox, Maxxis, Burgtec, RideWrap, CushCore, Fizik, Maxima & Chris King

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Alex has such a sick style. Love watching him ride: youtu.be/l02FCsDLA4o





