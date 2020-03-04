Video: The Free Radicals Riding in the Backwoods of Oregon

Mar 4, 2020
by The Free Radicals  

Bougie Backwoods Vacation // Curing the End-of-Season Blues in Oregon

Last October, the Free Radicals and three friends spent a week in the backwoods of Oregon, searching for an antidote to their end-of-season blues. Throughout the hunt, their daily agenda evolved into a pattern: Drive out of cell service; keep driving. Pedal several hours to the top of a mountain; bask in the views and solitude of the wild. Turn your bike downhill and ride faster than you ever thought possible, because you know your friends are doing the same thing right behind you. It turns out living, laughing, riding and celebrating as if all else is irrelevant provides the purest cure.






Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49006 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
46122 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
45957 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42997 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
40852 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
39722 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35629 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
33675 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 yea boys!! tall cans, donuts, and 5 dudes/bedroom. Certainly bougie AF!
  • 2 0
 Willamette mountain merc. .....Best bike shop ever !!
  • 1 0
 Turns out the outtakes reel from this video is the next Raw 100.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007404
Mobile Version of Website