Video: The Free Radicals Riding in the Backwoods of Oregon

Bougie Backwoods Vacation // Curing the End-of-Season Blues in Oregon

Last October, the Free Radicals and three friends spent a week in the backwoods of Oregon, searching for an antidote to their end-of-season blues. Throughout the hunt, their daily agenda evolved into a pattern: Drive out of cell service; keep driving. Pedal several hours to the top of a mountain; bask in the views and solitude of the wild. Turn your bike downhill and ride faster than you ever thought possible, because you know your friends are doing the same thing right behind you. It turns out living, laughing, riding and celebrating as if all else is irrelevant provides the purest cure.