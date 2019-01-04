Video: The Free Radicals' Season Send-Off

Session Series // Episode 4: The Free Radicals' Season Send-Off

As the calendar turned to October, typically a wet and soggy month, the forecast continued to show sun with just enough rain and cool temperatures to provide the best conditions of the year. To take advantage of this, we threw a party with bikes, bonfires and beers. Inviting 12 of our best friends was a no brainer and a great way to say thanks for a kick ass season!This year is one we will cherish forever and none of it would have been possible without the help and support of our friends. A huge shout out to Jon, Ashton, Benny and the whole crew from Smith, without you, we would have given up on this dream last year, gotten other jobs and lived the rest of our lives wondering ‘what if’. So, thank you. We also have enormous gratitude for all our local homies, in your absence, life in the RV would have been a damn sight harder, smellier and way less fun.