VIDEOS

Video: The Free Radicals' Season Send-Off

Jan 4, 2019
by Freehub Magazine  

Session Series // Episode 4: The Free Radicals' Season Send-Off

As the calendar turned to October, typically a wet and soggy month, the forecast continued to show sun with just enough rain and cool temperatures to provide the best conditions of the year. To take advantage of this, we threw a party with bikes, bonfires and beers. Inviting 12 of our best friends was a no brainer and a great way to say thanks for a kick ass season!

This year is one we will cherish forever and none of it would have been possible without the help and support of our friends. A huge shout out to Jon, Ashton, Benny and the whole crew from Smith, without you, we would have given up on this dream last year, gotten other jobs and lived the rest of our lives wondering ‘what if’. So, thank you. We also have enormous gratitude for all our local homies, in your absence, life in the RV would have been a damn sight harder, smellier and way less fun.

Save 40% on subscriptions to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.

MENTIONS: @FreehubMag

Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
67477 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
63256 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
61636 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
54851 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
48727 views
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
47278 views
Video: Specialized's Farewell to Kate Courtney
46849 views
Graham Agassiz Says Goodbye to Kona
34724 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024164
Mobile Version of Website