Video: The Freeride Fiesta Experience with Johny Salido, Hannah Bergemann & the Transition Team

Freeride Fiesta is a jump jam event hosted by Johny Salido, one of our Transition factory athletes. It's located at La Soledad Bike Park just outside of Guadalajara, Mexico. This year, we sent four of our freeride team members; Brooke, Sierrah, Talus, and Hannah, to tackle the course and participate in the event.Brooke and Sierrah showing our abode for the week in Ajijic, MexicoThe TR11 and the Patrol were the rigs of choice for hitting the massive Freeride Fiesta jumpsThe crew was loving the course designed by our very own Johny Salido.Photos by: Jose Duch, Valentin Popineau, & Hannah Bergemann