Video: The French Alps at Top Speed in 'The Mega Experience' with Rae Morrison & Colby Pastore

Dec 21, 2019
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to mountain bike down the French Alps at 80 km/h with 350 other riders? Get the behind the scenes look with our sponsored athlete Rae Morrison and our very own Field Marketing & Event Manager, Colby Pastore as they race to qualify for the main event.

Mega Experience 2019- Rae Morrison and Colby Pastore. Photography by Kike Abelleira
Photos by Kike Abelleira

High up on the qualifying track, Rae and Colby drop into the first bit of trail after a stressful start section.

Mega Experience 2019- Rae Morrison and Colby Pastore. Photography by Kike Abelleira

Rae charging down the loose qualifying track showing Colby the low fast lines.

Mega Experience 2019- Rae Morrison and Colby Pastore. Photography by Kike Abelleira

Rae pointing out some of the many line options you can take on the course to possibly make a pass in the 350 person mass start event.



A link back to last year's video with CamelBak sponsored athlete, Iago Garay.


