Video: The French Alps at Top Speed in 'The Mega Experience' with Rae Morrison & Colby Pastore

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to mountain bike down the French Alps at 80 km/h with 350 other riders? Get the behind the scenes look with our sponsored athlete Rae Morrison and our very own Field Marketing & Event Manager, Colby Pastore as they race to qualify for the main event.
High up on the qualifying track, Rae and Colby drop into the first bit of trail after a stressful start section.
Rae charging down the loose qualifying track showing Colby the low fast lines.
Rae pointing out some of the many line options you can take on the course to possibly make a pass in the 350 person mass start event.
