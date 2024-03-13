Video: The Freshest Bikes and Products On The Market | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 18

Mar 13, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina and Henry reminisce on the best hits of the Taipei Cycle Show before Mike Kazimer jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the newest Specialized Epic. They then hash it out during the Devil's Avocado before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episodes and finish off with another special edition of Rate Readers' Rides.

00:20 - Latest News
4:44 - 2 Minutes of Tech
7:25 - Devil's Avocado
10:42 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap
11:25 - Rating Readers Rides

Let us know your favorite article or product from the Taipei Cycle Show... aside from Dario's outfits.

What makes your bike your own?

Select all that apply.







Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Magazine Show Christina Chappetta Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,084 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
58512 views
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
53272 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
52370 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
51116 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
48114 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
47104 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
39137 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
37105 views

9 Comments
  • 5 0
 Being ashamed to admit to non bikers how much I paid for my bikes and the various upgrades makes them my own
  • 1 0
 Ora was the company that everyone went to for those peripheral parts, ( stem seat posts, saddles, forks ). They don't need nothin' from nobody!
  • 1 0
 Please bear with me on the word salad at times Daylight savings is hard on the brain!
  • 2 0
 I have the receipt proving it’s my bike.
  • 1 0
 As a traveler in a foreign land my brakes are setup on opposite sides compared to the locals.
  • 1 0
 This is a poll where multiple answers would have been useful.
  • 1 0
 Cable ties Lots of cable ties everywhere.
  • 1 0
 Oh and fenders front and rear for that fine dry crotch.
  • 1 0
 My exact build.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038076
Mobile Version of Website