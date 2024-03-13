Video: The Freshest Bikes and Products On The Market | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 18

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina and Henry reminisce on the best hits of the Taipei Cycle Show before Mike Kazimer jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the newest Specialized Epic. They then hash it out during the Devil's Avocado before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episodes and finish off with another special edition of Rate Readers' Rides.
00:20 - Latest News
4:44 - 2 Minutes of Tech
7:25 - Devil's Avocado
10:42 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap
11:25 - Rating Readers Rides
Let us know your favorite article or product from the Taipei Cycle Show... aside from Dario's outfits.