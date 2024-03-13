Video: The Freshest Bikes and Products On The Market | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 18

What makes your bike your own? Select all that apply. custom sticker job

matching color scheme

"unique" saddle angles

the perfect brake lever placement

precisely tuned suspension

specific bar roll

the scratches that you can recall exactly how they got there

custom painted frame

aftermarket tools attached to or inside the frame

the right tires for the job

other...let us know in the comments below! Responses: 110 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina and Henry reminisce on the best hits of the Taipei Cycle Show before Mike Kazimer jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the newest Specialized Epic. They then hash it out during the Devil's Avocado before sharing the latest Pinkbike Podcast episodes and finish off with another special edition of Rate Readers' Rides.00:20 - Latest News4:44 - 2 Minutes of Tech7:25 - Devil's Avocado10:42 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap11:25 - Rating Readers RidesLet us know your favorite article or product from the Taipei Cycle Show... aside from Dario's outfits.