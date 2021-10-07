Video: The Full 26-Minute Red Bull Formation Documentary

If you follow any of the riders and Red Bull Formation hashtags on social media, you probably got a solid peek into all things Formation, but there is a lot more to the story. 2021 saw the most spectacular women’s freeride mountain biking that we’ve seen to date, and we’re excited to show the process from start to finish in this full-length documentary. — Katie Holden, a Red Bull Formation founding organizer

Formation is such an incredible event that really kickstarted a movement in women's freeride. I'm excited for everyone to get to see into the world of freeride and witness the behind-the-scenes hard work and progression from the event. — Red Bull athlete Hannah Bergemann

Dubbed a “progression session”, Red Bull Formation took place from May 24th – June 1st in Southern Utah and featured eight of the top riders in the world – Hannah Bergemann, Camila Nogueira, Casey Brown, Chelsea Kimball, Jess Blewitt, Sam Soriano, Vaea Verbeeck, and Vinny Armstrong – who propelled the women’s field of the sport forward. Relive all the anticipation, intensity, and non-stop action in this 26 minute documentary.The week-long event saw athletes scout the mountain, sculpt their lines and shred top-to-bottom runs on one of the most challenging, yet iconic freeride venues in the world. The event consisted of three dig days, where the riders carved out their ideal line on the mountain; one rest day, where they found community in each other and the industry mentors; and three ride days, where the mountain was host to the some of the gnarliest women’s freeriding seen to date. Each ride day the athletes chipped away at pieces of their lines, hoping to bring it all together in a top-to-bottom run on the final day.Bergemann received the Evolution in Action Award during the session, presented by event sponsor Arc’teryx. The award, which was voted on by each of the participants, was given to the person who best represents the values and spirit of Red Bull Formation.Thumbnail photo by: Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull