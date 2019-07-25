Video: The Gehrig Twins and Maxime Chapuis Search for a Home Advantage at the New EWS Venue in Zermatt

The 2019 Enduro World Series will crown its series champions in Zermatt this September - and keen to exploit their home advantage to the max, Swiss riders Maxime Chapuis and Anita and Carolin Gehrig have already been on location to see what lies in store...
It’s the first time the EWS has finished the season outside of its traditional home of Finale Ligure in Italy - which will instead host the all-new Trophy of Nations - and Zermatt intends to mark its EWS debut in style. Nestled in the shadow of the iconic Matterhorn mountain, Zermatt is home to some of the most dramatic scenery in Europe, so where better to crown the 2019 series champions?
The EWS race will form the centerpiece of the Traillove Zermatt festival - a five-day mountain biking festival that encompasses everything from a trail building summit to derby-style races, kids events and a two day, 290km road race from Zurich to Zermatt featuring none other than Fabian Cancellara. More information on the Traillove Festival can be found here.
