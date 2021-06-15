Video: The Gehrig Twins Looking Fast & Ready for EWS Racing in Italy in 'Gelato Season'

With less than a week until the Enduro World Series season kicks off, twins Anita and Caro Gehrig take us to their favourite off-season training ground Finale Ligure in their latest video, "Gelato Season". With five of the nine EWS race stops in Italy, it truly becomes a Gelato Season, with a fresh gelateria around every corner.
The Gehrig Twins take you straight into the action with fast and furious riding mixed with what Italy is all about: food, fun, the sea, and of course... gelato! Twins:
It's double the grins and double the giggles, and double the trouble!
Riding every day together those two know each other's rear wheel well.
Caro Gehrig
I @caro_gehrig
Favourit Gelato: Hazelnut I Pistacchio I Chocolata
Anita Gehrig
I @anitagehrig
Favourit Gelato: Pistacchio I Yoghurt I Hazelnut
Well, let's go racing now! We can't wait to kick off the season.
Annie Taylor I @annietaylorband
The grunge rock n' roll song: Telephone by the Swiss band, Annie Taylor is sure to motivate you to hop on your bike. This chart storming band is a long-time friend of the twins and featured in their latest video.
Check them out!
Video by Louis Para
Photos by Simon Valenti
Thanks to our amazing sponsors:@norcobicycles
I La Marzocco I Kenda I DT Swiss I Laax I Lings I @foxfactory
I @Magura
I I Komoot I @deityusa
I Joes No Flats I @crankbrothers
I Fizik I Daysafer I Acros I Get Elite Training I @CamelBak
I Tranzbag I Dyed
4 Comments
Post a Comment