Video: The Gehrig Twins Looking Fast & Ready for EWS Racing in Italy in 'Gelato Season'

Caro Gehrig I @caro_gehrig

Favourit Gelato: Hazelnut I Pistacchio I Chocolata

Anita Gehrig I @anitagehrig

Favourit Gelato: Pistacchio I Yoghurt I Hazelnut

Annie Taylor I @annietaylorband

The grunge rock n' roll song: Telephone by the Swiss band, Annie Taylor is sure to motivate you to hop on your bike. This chart storming band is a long-time friend of the twins and featured in their latest video.

With less than a week until the Enduro World Series season kicks off, twins Anita and Caro Gehrig take us to their favourite off-season training ground Finale Ligure in their latest video, "Gelato Season". With five of the nine EWS race stops in Italy, it truly becomes a Gelato Season, with a fresh gelateria around every corner.The Gehrig Twins take you straight into the action with fast and furious riding mixed with what Italy is all about: food, fun, the sea, and of course... gelato!It's double the grins and double the giggles, and double the trouble!Riding every day together those two know each other's rear wheel well.Well, let's go racing now! We can't wait to kick off the season.Video by Louis ParaPhotos by Simon ValentiThanks to our amazing sponsors: @norcobicycles I La Marzocco I Kenda I DT Swiss I Laax I Lings I @foxfactory @Magura I I Komoot I @deityusa I Joes No Flats I @crankbrothers I Fizik I Daysafer I Acros I Get Elite Training I @CamelBak I Tranzbag I Dyed