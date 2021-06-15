Video: The Gehrig Twins Looking Fast & Ready for EWS Racing in Italy in 'Gelato Season'

Jun 16, 2021
by Anita Gehrig  


With less than a week until the Enduro World Series season kicks off, twins Anita and Caro Gehrig take us to their favourite off-season training ground Finale Ligure in their latest video, "Gelato Season". With five of the nine EWS race stops in Italy, it truly becomes a Gelato Season, with a fresh gelateria around every corner.

The Gehrig Twins take you straight into the action with fast and furious riding mixed with what Italy is all about: food, fun, the sea, and of course... gelato!


Photo by Simon Valenti
Photo by Simon Valenti



Photo by Simon Valenti

Twins: It's double the grins and double the giggles, and double the trouble!




Photo by Simon Valenti


Photo by Simon Valenti

Riding every day together those two know each other's rear wheel well.



Photo by Simon Valenti

Caro Gehrig I @caro_gehrig
Favourit Gelato: Hazelnut I Pistacchio I Chocolata
Photo by Simon Valenti

Anita Gehrig I @anitagehrig
Favourit Gelato: Pistacchio I Yoghurt I Hazelnut




Photo by Simon Valenti


Photo by Simon Valenti

Well, let's go racing now! We can't wait to kick off the season.







Annie Taylor Check out their music
Annie Taylor I @annietaylorband
The grunge rock n' roll song: Telephone by the Swiss band, Annie Taylor is sure to motivate you to hop on your bike. This chart storming band is a long-time friend of the twins and featured in their latest video.
Check them out!



Video by Louis Para
Photos by Simon Valenti


Thanks to our amazing sponsors:
@norcobicycles I La Marzocco I Kenda I DT Swiss I Laax I Lings I @foxfactory I @Magura I I Komoot I @deityusa I Joes No Flats I @crankbrothers I Fizik I Daysafer I Acros I Get Elite Training I @CamelBak I Tranzbag I Dyed

Regions in Article
Finale Ligure

Posted In:
Videos Anita Gehrig Caro Gehrig


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 nice ,dynamic Vid showing what is the best in Finale: challenging trails, beautiful views and amazing food. They missed the espresso shot though Smile )
  • 3 0
 You can't win without an ice-cream!
  • 1 0
 IncrEdible! Cool video and good looking food and fun. Also looking strong on the trails.
  • 1 0
 So geil! Hammer Video, Hammer Song!

