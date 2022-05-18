Video: The Gehrig Twins Rip Up South Africa's Best Trails in 'Due South'

Credits

When presented with the opportunity to get away, like any one of us would, Enduro World Series athletes Caro and Anita Gehrig made a break for it – as far as they could possibly go – just in case this too-good-to-be-true feeling gets snatched away.And, in the depths of Winter, what direction does any reasonable snow-bound Northern Hemisphere dweller run when they need an escape?South of course – WAY South.So, friendships were invested in, plans set and flights boarded for the journey due south from their homes in the Swiss Alps to Cape Town, South Africa to bask in the riding, the culture and, the warm southern sun.The season on the race circuit goes fast, and sometimes you don’t have the time to appreciate the places your schedule takes you. Caro and Anita Gehrig’s South African sojourn gives them some off-season opportunity to take in the sights and sun, and truly appreciate the ride.Film & Edit: Chris SeagerSound Design: Keith White AudioColour: John RogersPhotography: Sven MartinLocal Guide/Additional Photography: Ryan Franklin