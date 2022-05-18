Video: The Gehrig Twins Rip Up South Africa's Best Trails in 'Due South'

May 18, 2022
by Norco Bicycles  

When presented with the opportunity to get away, like any one of us would, Enduro World Series athletes Caro and Anita Gehrig made a break for it – as far as they could possibly go – just in case this too-good-to-be-true feeling gets snatched away.

And, in the depths of Winter, what direction does any reasonable snow-bound Northern Hemisphere dweller run when they need an escape?

South of course – WAY South.

So, friendships were invested in, plans set and flights boarded for the journey due south from their homes in the Swiss Alps to Cape Town, South Africa to bask in the riding, the culture and, the warm southern sun.

The season on the race circuit goes fast, and sometimes you don’t have the time to appreciate the places your schedule takes you. Caro and Anita Gehrig’s South African sojourn gives them some off-season opportunity to take in the sights and sun, and truly appreciate the ride.

Anita and Caro Gehrig Cape Town South Africa Norco Bicycles
Anita and Caro Gehrig Cape Town South Africa Norco Bicycles

Photo by Ryan Franklin

Anita and Caro Gehrig Cape Town South Africa Norco Bicycles
Photo by Sven Martin

Anita and Caro Gehrig Cape Town South Africa Norco Bicycles

Anita and Caro Gehrig Cape Town South Africa Norco Bicycles
Photo by Ryan Fanklin

Anita and Caro Gehrig Cape Town South Africa Norco Bicycles

Photo by Sven Martin


Credits
Film & Edit: Chris Seager
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Colour: John Rogers
Photography: Sven Martin
Local Guide/Additional Photography: Ryan Franklin

Posted In:
Videos Norco Anita Gehrig Caro Gehrig #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
58430 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
41765 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
39726 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Fake Pro Cyclist, Bluetooth Internal-Hub Shifter, $800 CeramicSpeed Aero & More
34396 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
33412 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
33046 views
Slack Randoms: World Cup Speeding Fines, Aaron Gwin's House Tour, Jet Pack Mountain Rescues & More
29022 views
Loana Lecomte, Jordan Sarrou & Lars Forster Fined for Rule Breaches at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup
28869 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Make me a little home sick watching this.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009677
Mobile Version of Website