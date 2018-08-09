VIDEOS

Video: The Godziek Brothers Meet Cam McCaul

Aug 8, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

For the English translation, make sure that you have the subtitles on.

In this episode of the Godziek brothers' adventures, they show you their point of view on the visit of the legend himself Cam McCaul! New World Disorder's prodigy was filming lately "McCaul Meets" episode with Szymon Godziek, but with so many great riders around it turned out to be a T-Rexing epic! From good laughs in Dawid's yard to a massive session at Szymon's training spot - all killer, no filler for you!





Featuring: Cam McCaul, Szymon Godziek, Dawid Godziek, Adam Glosowic, Oskar Macuk, Marcin Rot, Marek Łebek, Filip Soczyński, and Bartek Woliński,

Words by Mateusz Szachowski
Video by Aleksander Osmałek

