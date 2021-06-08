Video: The Godzieks Shred the New NS Bikes Define on Madeira

Jun 8, 2021
by NS Bikes  

Three all-new NS bikes- the 2021 Define AL rippers, two world-class riders (Szymon and David Godziek), a great photo/video crew, and the outstanding Madeira showed us by Visit Madeira Office. This could end up in one way only- the sick bike riding video where we are shredding the most insane, the most green and fun MTB trails in Europe. Don't forget - the bikes are available in the shops shortly!


Thanks to:
Visit Madeira
Freeride Madeira
Szymon and Dawid Godziek
Wolis Photo
Flairmotion video
NS BIKES

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos NS Bikes Ns Bikes Define Dawid Godziek Szymon Godziek


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
70888 views
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
69608 views
Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel
65191 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 2022 Blur is XC Race Ready
52964 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo
48712 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
47723 views
Opening Day Survey 2021: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
45134 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
41253 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007202
Mobile Version of Website