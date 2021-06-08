Video: The Godzieks Shred the New NS Bikes Define on Madeira

Three all-new NS bikes- the 2021 Define AL
rippers, two world-class riders (Szymon and David Godziek), a great photo/video crew, and the outstanding Madeira showed us by Visit Madeira Office. This could end up in one way only- the sick bike riding video where we are shredding the most insane, the most green and fun MTB trails in Europe. Don't forget - the bikes are available in the shops shortly!
Thanks to:Visit MadeiraFreeride MadeiraSzymon and Dawid GodziekWolis PhotoFlairmotion videoNS BIKES
0 Comments
Post a Comment