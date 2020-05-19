Video: The Goldstone Family Try to Shoot the Best Instabangers in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

Video by: Ryys & Rasoulution
Pictures by: Richard Bos/Rasoulution
Jackson Goldstone is a well-known and welcome guest in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. Whether shredding in the bike park or racing at the MTB-Festival Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis, the young Canadian always puts the pedal to the metal and knows the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region as well as the back of his hand. This time Jackson visited the mountain bike region with his family, and they had a little challenge going on. The family-friendly bike park and the surrounding single trails were not only tested for their special characteristics but also how they feature as a background for the perfect photo. Thereby the parents Ron and Miriam Goldstone competing against Bailey and Jackson on the hunt for the #bestbikebanger. Tune in to watch the adventure of the Goldstones in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis and to find out who won.
|Miriam and Bailey were sick of us talking about it all the time and how beautiful it is there, so they had to come! And because we were in Austria for some races we were able to go over and show them Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. We hadn’t been there in June before and it was so different, a lot more flowers blooming and some more snow, but we were able to sill ride everything.—Ron Goldstone
|It was my first time here, and I loved it. We rode in the bike park a bit, which was fun, but I really liked the single trails outside of the park and up on the mountains.—Miriam Goldstone
|Jackson likes jumps and going fast. Bailey likes it more technical and Miriam and I like cruising around, so we can do it all here. Not everyone is riding the same trail together every run, but we can meet up halfway and switch, or not. There’s lot of variety and that makes riding in Serfaus so special.—Ron Goldstone
|The Downhill Trail is really fun, not only to race, but to ride. Aside the bikepark Supernatural 2.0 and Frommestrail are really awesome. And the jump trails of course. There’s just so much.—Jackson Goldstone
|I think if you see a shot that makes you want to do what the person is doing, then that’s the best banger. It could be riding in a beautiful location, like Frommestrail, or hitting a sweet berm or jump.—Ron Goldstone
|For sure we try and do things that push each other, but we’re not really competing. Jackson is really good at some things and I’m good at others, so we just try and go and have fun.—Bailey Goldstone
|It was really fun to try and be creative with what’s around you. It was also fun having a bit of a competition to try and get family bragging rights.—Ron Goldstone
