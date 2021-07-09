Video: The Good Times of the TDS Enduro

Jul 9, 2021
by Fasthouse  


The Dirty Sanchez Enduro. A yearly gathering that pulls some of the fastest racers and the wildest crowds to an iconic plot of land in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. An event that focuses on the good times just as much as the racing? Sign us up.

Since meeting the Sanchez family and experiencing the race first hand, it has become an event we will never miss. We bring up the crew, camp out, crack a few 805’s and ride our bikes pretty damn fast. This year, we had Ryan Howard, Tyler Mccaul, Bubba Warren, Simon Silver, Ray Syron, Aiden Chapin, Shane Leslie, Cory Sullivan, and Spencer Rathkamp flying the colors amongst many others. R-Dog took the W in the E-bike class and Spencer snagged third in the acoustic bike category behind some fast dudes. Bubba grabbed the win in the final, “Coupe de Grace” chainless stage in his smooth fashion and ended the weekend in the Fasthouse style.

Issac Wallen and JP Purdom hung out all weekend and captured all these moments and Max Mandell shot the photos.

- The FH Crew
#Speed #Style #GoodTimes





Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119798 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
104209 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
59116 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
56143 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
49926 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49395 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49372 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
42694 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Man this is the backyard of where I went to high school. There was nothing this rad going on when I lived there.
  • 1 0
 How bout an invite for the next one?

looks like an incredible time!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008318
Mobile Version of Website