Video: The Good Times of the TDS Enduro

The Dirty Sanchez Enduro. A yearly gathering that pulls some of the fastest racers and the wildest crowds to an iconic plot of land in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. An event that focuses on the good times just as much as the racing? Sign us up.Since meeting the Sanchez family and experiencing the race first hand, it has become an event we will never miss. We bring up the crew, camp out, crack a few 805’s and ride our bikes pretty damn fast. This year, we had Ryan Howard, Tyler Mccaul, Bubba Warren, Simon Silver, Ray Syron, Aiden Chapin, Shane Leslie, Cory Sullivan, and Spencer Rathkamp flying the colors amongst many others. R-Dog took the W in the E-bike class and Spencer snagged third in the acoustic bike category behind some fast dudes. Bubba grabbed the win in the final, “Coupe de Grace” chainless stage in his smooth fashion and ended the weekend in the Fasthouse style.Issac Wallen and JP Purdom hung out all weekend and captured all these moments and Max Mandell shot the photos.- The FH Crew#Style