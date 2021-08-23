Video: The Gowaan Girls' New Gift Initiative Helps Get Robin Goomes to Audi Nines

Robin Goomes is a relatively new name to the mountain bike world, but it's a name we won't be forgetting any time soon. Robin laid down the first female backflip in competition at Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style this year, putting herself firmly in the limelight. After getting to know Robin more through the races, and learning that she was scraping by off her savings (in true privateer style), we thought this was the perfect opportunity to step in with our new initiative, A Gowaan Gift.Both myself (Martha) and Bex have made ourselves careers in mountain biking starting out with nothing but our own determination. Making a break in the industry can be hard, and whilst receiving products is greatly appreciated, receiving financial help is what gets us to events and helps us gain that vital experience and exposure. This is why we want to help up-and-coming riders that have the Gowaan attitude with a straight-up lump of cash, A Gowaan Gift - to enable them to make their dreams a reality.Robin was initially invited to Casey Brown's Dark Horse Invitational event in Canada, but due to COVID19 restrictions and travel logistics it wasn't possible for her to get there. However, this money is helping her get to Audi Nines in Europe, and be amongst the first females at this freeride event. We can't wait to see you shred there Robin and follow where biking takes you in the future.Enjoy this short video we filmed whilst at the Megavalanche, including getting to know Robin, a few giggles, surprise cash, and of course some shredding of bikes.At Gowaan every penny we make is put straight back in the pot with the aim of inspiring the next generation and supporting up and coming riders. When you buy something from our Gowaan collection it’s not just a high-quality T-shirt or pair of socks, you’re supporting people like Robin! With more sales and more support from you, the more we can give back to the sport and the awesome people in it. So thank you to all you guys out there that have supported us so far on this journey! Watch this space and spread the word, we’re here to make a difference. GOWAAN!