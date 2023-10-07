Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: The Grand Finale in MSA | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro
Oct 7, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
4 Comments
The UCI Mountain Bike World Series will crown a champion come Saturday and Ben Cathro is here to get you amongst the shafts and ready for what is sure to be an epic conclusion in Mont Sainte-Anne.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Pinkbike Originals
World Cup DH
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,011 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
124364 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
85674 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
74496 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
47876 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
42310 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
37274 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
37146 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
35064 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
qbensis
(48 mins ago)
Kade, obligations, what??
[Reply]
2
0
cro-magnon
(30 mins ago)
Exactly! We need answers!
[Reply]
1
0
commental
(29 mins ago)
I can't believe you missed out on such a golden opportunity to do a colab with Ed Masters. I can see it now;
"Amongst the shafts, more speed more threesomes."
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(39 mins ago)
But who's the most hilarous: Cen Bathro or Ben Cathro. I'd say BOTH
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045194
Mobile Version of Website
"Amongst the shafts, more speed more threesomes."