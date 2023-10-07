Video: The Grand Finale in MSA | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro

Oct 7, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series will crown a champion come Saturday and Ben Cathro is here to get you amongst the shafts and ready for what is sure to be an epic conclusion in Mont Sainte-Anne.

4 Comments
  • 7 0
 Kade, obligations, what??
  • 2 0
 Exactly! We need answers!
  • 1 0
 I can't believe you missed out on such a golden opportunity to do a colab with Ed Masters. I can see it now;
"Amongst the shafts, more speed more threesomes."
  • 1 0
 But who's the most hilarous: Cen Bathro or Ben Cathro. I'd say BOTH Smile





