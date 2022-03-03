close
Video: The Grand Finale of 'Fast Life' with Kate Courtney, Loic Bruni & Finn Iles
Mar 3, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Well, all good things come to an end. 5 Seasons of Fast Life are in the books, cheers for tuning in over all the years! It's been a damn good time.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Finn Iles
Kate Courtney
Loic Bruni
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Willikers
(1 mins ago)
That's too bad. I was hoping to see more of Courtney.
[Reply]
1 Comment
