Slack Randoms: The Grim Donut II Survives its First Huck to Flat, Bike Dancing & More

Nov 5, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.


The Grim Donut Gets Tested at Pivot's Factory


bigquotesIs the Grim Donut able to turn? Can it be wheelied? Will the head tube be sheered off on a huck to flat? Normally you would want to test these things on a trail, but Jordi Bago chose to combine testing with a tour of the Pivot factory instead.Pivot Cycles

Indoor Cycling Championships

Last week saw the return of the indoor championships in Stuttgart. If you aren't familiar, these Championships feature disciplines that are all about slow-speed bike control and are usually won by Germany. While it's undeniably a massively skilled and diverse discipline of cycling, it's also a bit, well, odd. Some of the highlights from the UCI are below.




A Dreamy Ski Run


Meet Markus Eder, skiing's answer to Fabio Wibmer.

bigquotesWhat if you could link every powder turn, every rail, every cliff drop, every comp run and every kicker nailed into one ultimate run? Well, Markus Eder did just that in ‘The Ultimate Run’!

This is Markus’ Opus Magnum, a medley of face shots, massive tricks and even bigger drops, which was documented by Innsbruck based production company Legs of Steel over the past two years.

Markus has been visualizing the ultimate run since 2015. It may look like a simple undertaking in the final edit, but for arguably the most versatile skier on the planet, it meant taking his skill levels in every form and style of contemporary freeskiing to the next level.

“All aspects of freeskiing have fascinated me since the beginning”, states Markus.

The Ultimate Run kicks off on the lofty extremities of Zermatt as Markus drops into a sheer expanse of powder, before shredding his way through glacial blocks the size of buses, jumping off ice cliffs and then slips into the belly of the glacier, only to reappear above his home resort of Klausberg. Carving fields of fresh powder he joins a session with his buddies at his local snowpark, before boosting back off into the backcountry for some more face shots. The firecrackers keep on popping as he enters the snow covered architecture of Taufer castle and a mining museum. As the sun sets over the mountains Markus slides out onto the valley floor, six years of dream skiing condensed into ten minutes of pure joy and adrenaline.

This edit took over 90 days to film, entirely in the Alps in Markus’ home region. “The Ultimate Run is Markus’ dream project,” says Tobi Reindl from Legs of Steel, “and it also became one of the biggest and most thrilling projects we have done so far.”

With the first snow falling in the Alps, ‘The Ultimate Run’ is a must watch for all winter sports enthusiasts. It will reignite the passion for winter in even the most laid back snow fans for the coming season.

Click play in the video above and find the answer to the question, “what if?”...Red Bull Snow

BMX braking in Paris Roubaix


When you ride a BMX once...

Invisible bikes


The Alt Tour


Ok, this one's a bit long but if you want to watch a documentary that will remind you of everything that's great about cycling, this is at. Lachlan Morton's ride ahead of the Tour de France, covering more than 5,000km in 17 days, is miles apart from what most of us will ever ride, but his love for the sport translates anywhere.

 Unpopular take. Grim Donut got less fun when it was handed to Pivot. Now it seems like the poor rig is just being used as a marketing tool instead of the exciting science project it was imagined as.
  • 5 0
 Yep
  • 4 0
 I agree for sure, but in exchange for helping PB with the project they definitely expected something in return.

The tradeoff becomes how much are you willing to dilute the Grim Donuts name with corporate marketing and activity in exchange for build and design support?
  • 2 0
 Pivot is recruiting a new designer... Clearly their previous designer quit in protest after being assigned this project
  • 1 0
 It's always been a marketing tool. Now they capitalizing off it
  • 15 2
 I think DH can learn a thing or two from the women's indoor cycling to attract a larger and more sophisticated audience...I'd advocate for a curtsy before their run and wearing a 1-piece uni-suit over some tights....we gotta evolve folks.
  • 16 0
 Seconded, lets add mandatory hand holding at the start gates as well
  • 3 0
 its baffling, weird, and impressive, all at once
  • 3 0
 @DomDH: as it stands its compulsory but I do it anyway
  • 2 0
 Didn't we all agree that Pinkbike should not be sharing dangerous riding being done with out helmets. Shame on you pinkbike. Shame.
  • 3 1
 I recognize these ladies likely all have BMX backgrounds, but please wear helmets! Countless children look up to you and will want to emulate your steeze
  • 1 0
 @VtVolk: how do the skaters in the Olympics (of all things) get away without wearing helmets!?
  • 14 0
 EVERYBODY WATCH "MARKUS EDER/ ULTIMATE RUN"
  • 1 0
 That was insane. Madman!
  • 3 0
 Candice Thovex gets jealous. Amazing!
  • 1 0
 That was entertaining! Such creative line choices combined with commitment and speed
  • 1 0
 90 days of filming. Clearly also the longest ever run!
  • 1 0
 That was amazing! A lot of fun to watch.
  • 1 0
 @Lousyrider: I reckon Candide is probably okay with it, he spent the last 25 years proving this is possible. And imitation is flattery!
  • 11 1
 Is it just me, or is the Grim Donut looking more and more like a viable product? It even has the appeal of being that "Pinkbike Bike" that gives it a cult status, cycling history vibe. I bet it's makes Pivot's marketing team moist.
  • 12 0
 I think pb should send the grim donut to vital for a review. Pb can't write an unbiased review of their own joke product.
  • 7 0
 I wonder why cycle ball isn't more mainstream.
  • 3 0
 Bad move by the Swiss coach to leave Nino off the team.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: I heard Danny Mac was gonna be on the Scottish team next year.
  • 1 0
 Observations:

* Bike dancing (aka flatland bmx) never disappeared it was just sleeping off a hangover from Oktoberfest
* Cycle ball looks even cooler than quidditch
* Can you name all the tricks being pulled on an invisibile bike?
* Where are all the mad comments about lack of helmets?
  • 1 0
 Interesting that Pivot is wondering if head tube will be sheered off during a huck-to-flat. I'd like to see the individual with skills enough to sheer a headtube while the bike is in flight, let along the size of the scissors...
  • 2 0
 Markus Eder is one of the most stylish and versatile men on skis ever. Watch the edit above and then go down the rabbit hole of his past edits.
  • 2 2
 The whole thing with rubbing your foot on the tire...when you live someplace with tons of goats head thorns you get good at that. Where I used to live it was normal to get 40 or so per tire per ride. They knock out easily with a shoe rub while riding before they get pressed in too far.
  • 1 0
 But what if you're riding in sandals?
  • 4 1
 I WILL learn to manual one day...
  • 1 0
 Don't know wether it's just my problem, but i don't get shown every thing in this article. Pivot and Ivisible Bike is completely missing.
  • 2 0
 Oh so thats why there's a 10 week backlog...
  • 2 0
 Indoor cycling is “Wery impressive”!
  • 1 0
 Ze Vorld Championships!
  • 3 2
 Danny Macaskill: out
German Girls: In

ok now downvote me right next to satan!!
  • 1 0
 The second song froM Markus Eder’s vid brought me back to the MFM segment from Optimistic. So good!
  • 2 0
 Grim donut link not working?
  • 1 0
 German women providing further evidence that I have very little idea how to ride a bicycle. Bonkers stuff there.
  • 1 0
 please ma'm let me buy a grim doughnut ma'm please
  • 1 0
 Who knew that fixie futbol was a thing?
  • 1 0
 i can huck off this massive hill....german woman ...hold my beerstein
  • 1 1
 I really hope the donut gets mass produced.

