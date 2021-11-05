Slack Randoms: The Grim Donut II Survives its First Huck to Flat, Bike Dancing & More

We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
The Grim Donut Gets Tested at Pivot's Factory
Indoor Cycling Championships
|Is the Grim Donut able to turn? Can it be wheelied? Will the head tube be sheered off on a huck to flat? Normally you would want to test these things on a trail, but Jordi Bago chose to combine testing with a tour of the Pivot factory instead.—Pivot Cycles
Last week saw the return of the indoor championships in Stuttgart. If you aren't familiar, these Championships feature disciplines that are all about slow-speed bike control and are usually won by Germany. While it's undeniably a massively skilled and diverse discipline of cycling, it's also a bit, well, odd. Some of the highlights from the UCI are below. A Dreamy Ski Run
Meet Markus Eder, skiing's answer to Fabio Wibmer.
BMX braking in Paris Roubaix
|What if you could link every powder turn, every rail, every cliff drop, every comp run and every kicker nailed into one ultimate run? Well, Markus Eder did just that in ‘The Ultimate Run’!
This is Markus’ Opus Magnum, a medley of face shots, massive tricks and even bigger drops, which was documented by Innsbruck based production company Legs of Steel over the past two years.
Markus has been visualizing the ultimate run since 2015. It may look like a simple undertaking in the final edit, but for arguably the most versatile skier on the planet, it meant taking his skill levels in every form and style of contemporary freeskiing to the next level.
“All aspects of freeskiing have fascinated me since the beginning”, states Markus.
The Ultimate Run kicks off on the lofty extremities of Zermatt as Markus drops into a sheer expanse of powder, before shredding his way through glacial blocks the size of buses, jumping off ice cliffs and then slips into the belly of the glacier, only to reappear above his home resort of Klausberg. Carving fields of fresh powder he joins a session with his buddies at his local snowpark, before boosting back off into the backcountry for some more face shots. The firecrackers keep on popping as he enters the snow covered architecture of Taufer castle and a mining museum. As the sun sets over the mountains Markus slides out onto the valley floor, six years of dream skiing condensed into ten minutes of pure joy and adrenaline.
This edit took over 90 days to film, entirely in the Alps in Markus’ home region. “The Ultimate Run is Markus’ dream project,” says Tobi Reindl from Legs of Steel, “and it also became one of the biggest and most thrilling projects we have done so far.”
With the first snow falling in the Alps, ‘The Ultimate Run’ is a must watch for all winter sports enthusiasts. It will reignite the passion for winter in even the most laid back snow fans for the coming season.
Click play in the video above and find the answer to the question, “what if?”...—Red Bull Snow
When you ride a BMX once...Invisible bikesThe Alt Tour
Ok, this one's a bit long but if you want to watch a documentary that will remind you of everything that's great about cycling, this is at. Lachlan Morton's ride ahead of the Tour de France, covering more than 5,000km in 17 days, is miles apart from what most of us will ever ride, but his love for the sport translates anywhere.
