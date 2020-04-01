Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2

A PINKBIKE ORIGINAL



THE GRIM DONUT



Part 2: Testing and Development





Words by Mike Levy

The Grim Donut prototype has a 57° head angle, 83° seat angle, 500mm reach (size small), and 450mm chainstays that add up to a whopping 1,409mm wheelbase.

Created by

Brian Park & Jason Lucas



Produced & Directed by

Jason Lucas



Starring

Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer,

Calvin Lin, & Yoann Barelli



Additional Footage by

Max Barron & Chris Ricci



Words by

Mike Levy & Brian Park



Photography by

Brian Park



Special Thanks to

Genio Bikes, Taipei Cycle Show, TAITRA

Astro, A-Mega, A Pro, Waki Designs for

the Grim Donut drawings, Duncan Riffle

at SRAM, Connor Bondlow at e*Thirteen

Sam Richards at OneUp, Cody Philips,

TRP Brakes, Chris Cocalis at Pivot, The

Aava Whistler Hotel, Nick Morgan at

Corsa Cycles, Karl & Radek Burkat

