Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2

A PINKBIKE ORIGINAL



THE GRIM DONUT



Part 2: Testing and Development





Words by Mike Levy

The Grim Donut prototype has a 57° head angle, 83° seat angle, 500mm reach (size small), and 450mm chainstays that add up to a whopping 1,409mm wheelbase.

Created by

Brian Park & Jason Lucas



Produced & Directed by

Jason Lucas



Starring

Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer,

Calvin Lin, & Yoann Barelli



Additional Footage by

Max Barron & Chris Ricci



Words by

Mike Levy & Brian Park



Photography by

Brian Park



Special Thanks to

Genio Bikes, Taipei Cycle Show, TAITRA

Astro, A-Mega, A Pro, Waki Designs for

the Grim Donut drawings, Duncan Riffle

at SRAM, Connor Bondlow at e*Thirteen

Sam Richards at OneUp, Cody Philips,

TRP Brakes, Chris Cocalis at Pivot, The

Aava Whistler Hotel, Nick Morgan at

Corsa Cycles, Karl & Radek Burkat



Getting to this point took countless long nights of bad decisions and the courage to ignore sound advice, all while knowing full-well that the industry will probably copy our game-changing design as soon as it was completed. Regardless, it's time for the next step: Testing the Grim Donut to see just how awesome it actually is. On a scale of one-to-awesome, we already know that it'll be awesome, but the challenge will be to quantify that awesomeness. And then put that number in our ad campaign so everyone knows how awesome it is.In the second episode of the Grim Donut saga, we head to the mountains to find out if geometry from 2030 will even work in 2020. Miss part one, or has it been so long that you forgot what happened? Same here, but you can catch up by checking out the first episode