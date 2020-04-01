Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2

Apr 1, 2020
by Mike Levy  


A PINKBIKE ORIGINAL

THE GRIM DONUT

Part 2: Testing and Development


Words by Mike Levy


Getting to this point took countless long nights of bad decisions and the courage to ignore sound advice, all while knowing full-well that the industry will probably copy our game-changing design as soon as it was completed. Regardless, it's time for the next step: Testing the Grim Donut to see just how awesome it actually is. On a scale of one-to-awesome, we already know that it'll be awesome, but the challenge will be to quantify that awesomeness. And then put that number in our ad campaign so everyone knows how awesome it is.

In the second episode of the Grim Donut saga, we head to the mountains to find out if geometry from 2030 will even work in 2020. Miss part one, or has it been so long that you forgot what happened? Same here, but you can catch up by checking out the first episode.


The Grim Donut
The Grim Donut prototype has a 57° head angle, 83° seat angle, 500mm reach (size small), and 450mm chainstays that add up to a whopping 1,409mm wheelbase.




Created by
Brian Park & Jason Lucas

Produced & Directed by
Jason Lucas

Starring
Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer,
Calvin Lin, & Yoann Barelli

Additional Footage by
Max Barron & Chris Ricci

Words by
Mike Levy & Brian Park

Photography by
Brian Park

Special Thanks to
Genio Bikes, Taipei Cycle Show, TAITRA
Astro, A-Mega, A Pro, Waki Designs for
the Grim Donut drawings, Duncan Riffle
at SRAM, Connor Bondlow at e*Thirteen
Sam Richards at OneUp, Cody Philips,
TRP Brakes, Chris Cocalis at Pivot, The
Aava Whistler Hotel, Nick Morgan at
Corsa Cycles, Karl & Radek Burkat


Posted In:
Videos The Grim Donut Grim Donut Mike Levy


93 Comments

  • 83 2
 I'm sorry that part 2 took so long, everyone Smile Hope you enjoy it and thanks for your patience!
  • 8 31
flag vinay (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah yeah, April 1st. You didn't actually publish this article.
  • 12 0
 @vinay: Are you the guy Buzz Killington goes to when he needs a reality check?
  • 5 10
flag pinhead907 (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 There is no part 2.
  • 2 0
 Mike they make air bags for skiing and motorcycles, might be prudent to use for your Test rides, or find a test dummy.
  • 9 0
 I watched till the end....
  • 5 1
 You Mother F@cker. haha Awesome. This was the only one that got me today. Props.

I saw it was 15 minutes long, and was just settling in, excited to hear the story. BAM - hopes were crushed.
  • 1 0
 Lyk if I cri
  • 52 1
 That was worth the wait!!
  • 3 0
 Agreed - this could change the very way we look at bikes.
  • 35 1
 Damn you Carole Baskin!
  • 4 0
 Carole Baskin was forced by the deep state so people would stop talking about how Eptein didn't kill himself. Wake up!
  • 17 0
 What a rollercoaster of emotions
  • 17 1
 Finally! Where can I click to "Buy it now?!"
  • 12 0
 Well Played.... well played. Like Lambs to the slaughter.
  • 7 0
 Dammit Levy, the internet is a finite resource! You can't be wasting megabytes on all those blank frames. That's like 13 minutes of cats that will never be able to exist now. And in the absence of the Grim Donut, cats is all that a lot of people have to get them through antisocial distancing!
  • 6 0
 Just ordered mine, even though I’m pretty sure I’ll be converting it to an Ebike.
  • 7 0
 This wasn’t funny. I feel hurt.
  • 7 0
 I even put my headphones on... Damn you Mike Levy!
  • 6 0
 This video got me pumped to go on a night ride without a light.
  • 3 0
 Pulls up Pinkbike on laptop. Sees new Grim Donut Part 2! Makes a latte Grabs a muffin This is going to be good! Hits play...... And............... Aaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrgggggggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!
  • 5 0
 Such a thorough review. I'm sold. Take my money.
  • 2 0
 Its 0020 on April 2 here. Now, where can I get my 15 minutes back? I will take it in the form of out takes of Levy crashing his brains oit trying to snap the head tube off of the Grim Donut thanks!!
  • 4 0
 If you review it in 2030, the geometry will no longer be cutting-edge Frown
  • 5 1
 I want that 15 mins and 1 second of my life back
  • 4 1
 Woooooow wtf not cool. You can’t give us hope like this in dark times and make it a joke.
  • 3 0
 You took it too far.. you don´t play with people's feelings. The grim donut is the hero we need now for this isolation
  • 3 0
 You owe me a new macbook!!
  • 3 0
 I was expecting a Rick roll
  • 2 0
 It feels like a combination of getting Rick Rolled and yard sale'ing so fast you don't know what the hell happened...
  • 1 0
 "I've been moving like 45 seconds and hit my pedals twice but that's the price of speed"...Yeah I watched the whole thing, not much else to to. Wink
  • 3 0
 Dirty... well played !
  • 1 0
 I would have late to work (yes, grateful) if the vid would have actually been 15 min, so jokes on you.
  • 2 0
 Damn, Pinkbike played the long game and fooled us all. Chapeau.
  • 1 0
 Its only an April fools before mid day, as its 1512 here, you are the fool.
Thems the rules Wink
  • 2 0
 The moment has finally arrived! Oh ...
  • 2 0
 God damn April 1st, got me good with that one.
  • 2 0
 There are some gems of knowledge at the end 14:55
  • 1 0
 ArE yoU gUyS sILLy? Evury1 nEEDs a fuLL FaCe oN tO TaStE tHe GrIm DoNuT!
  • 1 0
 Can't believe the bike worked that well. I guess the Grim Donut is the future huh?!
  • 1 0
 Bruh. First april fools i got caught with in a long time. That was dirty. Lol
  • 3 1
 AAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA one of the best PB April Fools jokes I can remember
  • 1 0
 Wow..... Levy = Carol Baskin with a tiny car. Ruthless, and will run over a b*tch.
  • 2 0
 Think i just died a little
  • 2 0
 Well done Smile
  • 1 0
 WHEN IS GRIM DONUT PART 2 COMI...... oh sh*t. It’s happened.
  • 1 0
 You glorious Bast2rd! Suckered me.
  • 1 0
 WHERE'S THE GRIM DONUT§§§§§
  • 1 0
 noooooo... shut the front door Smile
  • 2 0
 Part 3 now! Quick!
  • 2 0
 Top Kek Levy!
  • 1 0
 Where the fk is part 3 levy?????
  • 2 0
 Got damnitttt kitty!!!!
  • 1 0
 Great job on riding the donut! How did you not die on the step up?
  • 1 0
 That's the price of speed.
  • 1 0
 I hate April Fools Day...
  • 1 0
 Watched the whole 15 minutes, not a glimpse of riding in there...
  • 1 0
 finally!!! oh wait, i hate you hahaha
  • 1 0
 Oh no! We were punked again!
  • 1 0
 The price of speed. Well said.
  • 1 0
 Best Levy video yet, especially the parts after 1min
  • 1 0
 "blow me where the pampers is."
  • 1 0
 Levy you sadistic bastard!
  • 3 1
 Motherfucker!!!
  • 2 0
 Cruel. Just cruel, levy
  • 1 0
 Wait, what just happened? I feel abused and dirty
  • 2 0
 Wait until the end....
  • 1 0
 YOU BASTARDS !!! LOL LOL LOL Happy April Fooooools
  • 1 0
 wheres huck 2 flat noooooooooooooooo
  • 1 0
 Absolutely no need. Out of order.
  • 1 0
 Ha ha bunch of dough heads actually clicked play!
  • 1 0
 I'm sincerely going to fight you.
  • 1 0
 That's the price of speed
  • 1 0
 Now we need an update from the guys at Alutech.
  • 1 0
 Finally?
  • 1 0
 Well done
  • 1 0
 That was cruel
  • 1 0
 Wtf...hahaha!
  • 1 0
 %*@!(&@!^!!!!!
  • 1 3
 Now is definitely the time to make jokes at the expense of others, while everyone is trapped in their homes desperate for something to do.
  • 1 0
 Video starts at 0:45
  • 1 0
 Bruh
  • 1 0
 you m0therf*ckers. >.
  • 1 0
 No road bars
  • 1 0
 15min..? Tl;dl
  • 1 0
 Grim Deez Nutz
  • 2 2
 WTF???
  • 1 1
 Son of a....
  • 2 2
 fuck you
  • 2 3
 That's it, I'm boycotting PB until the real grim donut ride.
  • 2 2
 Giant Assholes.
  • 2 3
 This sucked. I need content!
  • 1 2
 Dick pound

