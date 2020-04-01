Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2

A PINKBIKE ORIGINAL
THE GRIM DONUT
Part 2: Testing and Development
Words by Mike Levy
Getting to this point took countless long nights of bad decisions and the courage to ignore sound advice, all while knowing full-well that the industry will probably copy our game-changing design as soon as it was completed. Regardless, it's time for the next step: Testing the Grim Donut to see just how awesome it actually is. On a scale of one-to-awesome, we already know that it'll be awesome, but the challenge will be to quantify that awesomeness. And then put that number in our ad campaign so everyone knows how awesome it is.
In the second episode of the Grim Donut saga, we head to the mountains to find out if geometry from 2030 will even work in 2020. Miss part one, or has it been so long that you forgot what happened? Same here, but you can catch up by checking out the first episode
.
Created by
Brian Park & Jason Lucas
Produced & Directed by
Jason Lucas
Starring
Mike Levy, Mike Kazimer,
Calvin Lin, & Yoann Barelli
Additional Footage by
Max Barron & Chris Ricci
Words by
Mike Levy & Brian Park
Photography by
Brian Park
Special Thanks to
Genio Bikes, Taipei Cycle Show, TAITRA
Astro, A-Mega, A Pro, Waki Designs for
the Grim Donut drawings, Duncan Riffle
at SRAM, Connor Bondlow at e*Thirteen
Sam Richards at OneUp, Cody Philips,
TRP Brakes, Chris Cocalis at Pivot, The
Aava Whistler Hotel, Nick Morgan at
Corsa Cycles, Karl & Radek Burkat
93 Comments
I saw it was 15 minutes long, and was just settling in, excited to hear the story. BAM - hopes were crushed.
Thems the rules
