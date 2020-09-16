Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2

Sep 16, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

A PINKBIKE ORIGINAL

THE GRIM DONUT 2

Part 2: The Right Amount of Stupid

Words by Mike Levy


The Grim Donut wasn't supposed to work. It should be near-unrideable, a joke of a bike taken too far, and a punchline that took long to reach. But if you've already watched the video, you'll know that only the last part of that is true. The Donut was intended to be stupid, but could it be the right amount of stupid?

Okay, fine, it might not work everywhere, but its 57-degree head angle, 83-degree seat angle, and Winnebago-like wheelbase aren't quite so funny now that we've done timed testing with Yoann Barelli...




How'd We Get Here?



The idea behind the Grim Donut was to skip the drawn-out process of brands getting to the geometry we'll obviously be using in 2030. I mean, if that's where we're going, why don't we just go there now? To do that, we looked at the difference between the numbers we used in 2010 and those we're using today, then we simply applied the difference. To be honest, I'm not sure why no one's done this before.

We're far better at misguided methods than welding, though, so we reached out to Genio, a relatively small but high-end Taiwanese factory.


The Grim Donut


The 160mm-travel frame is known as 'GF7-1-160A​' in Genio's catalog, but after welding two downtubes together to get the required length and applying our future-proofed geometry, it's better known as the Grim Donut. If you need to catch up, here's the first part of the story.

The only thing left to do was ride it, which brings us to the next chapter in the Donut's protracted life.



Timed Testing Aboard the Grim Donut

It's not that I wasn't excited to ride the Donut, it's just that I had some reservations. Sure, I have to get used to a new-to-me bike every few weeks, but I'm usually not wondering if the headtube will decide to take the day off. And the bikes usually aren't seven or eight degrees slacker and about a foot closer to the ground. So yeah, I was apprehensive.

I survived, despite having more pedal strikes in three-hundred-feet than I have over the last three-years, and the Donut's headtube is still on duty to this day. But it was obvious that my cautious approach and the less-than steep trail were, um, less than ideal for the geometry we'll be using in 2030. Thankfully, we know a guy who might not even know what 'cautious' means in English...


The Grim Donut


It got serious as soon as I handed the Donut over to Yoann Barelli. After all, it's one thing for me to go out and have some laughs while riding our wacky bike, but it became obvious that Barelli wasn't joking around. Off the bike, yes. On the bike, not so much. The Frenchman was placing well in the Enduro World Series only a few years ago, and judging by his recent videos I'm not sure he's slowed down one bit since.

The test track was around two-minutes long, full of sharp rocks, steep slabs and, luckily for the Donut, not much pedaling. It's also a trail that Yoann was very familiar with, having used it to evaluate his bikes over the years. That's important because it means he could take consistent lines at a consistent effort during the timed laps rather than having to learn the trail. And speaking of learning, Yoann spent all of a few minutes getting used to the Donut, his only changes from my setup being to raise tire pressures a nip and to rotate the brake levers up to near-level.

bigquotesThe EWS in Chile? This bike wins by a minute. Yoann Barelli

After posting a 2:09 aboard his own bike, itself nearly twenty-seconds quicker than the existing KOM, it was the Donut's turn to go up against the Freelap clock. And if you thought Yoann would be a bit apprehensive given its odd geometry and unfamiliar components, his GoPro footage says otherwise...

2:03

Yoann went six-seconds quicker aboard the Donut over the span of a short, two-minute descent. On his first timed lap. Using completely unfamiliar brakes, tires, and cockpit. My reaction in the video is genuine - I didn't think the Donut would be much slower, but I certainly didn't expect Yoann to go faster. A lot faster.

Is it a coincidence that the Donut is about six-degrees slacker than Yoann's personal bike and he also shaved about six-seconds off his time? Given the Donut's rigorous development and groundbreaking approach to choosing geometry, I'd say there's zero chance of that being the case.

Yoann clearly made the Donut work for him, but that might not mean it makes sense as a daily driver for those of us without a pro racing license. ''No, I don't think so. As a race perspective, I think yes. And I think that maybe this test might make brands see a little out of the box, and if they want racers to be faster, maybe they have to make proper bikes for the racers.''

''Would I ride this bike every day? Absolutely not,'' said Yoann after his run on the Grim Donut. ''The way it is right now, the geometry isn't pleasant. When you pedal, you're going to hit them on the ground. And it doesn't corner properly, but it works when you go super fast.'' Having done some tentative test laps of my own on the Donut, I can confirm that it's a handful when you're not at ten-tenths. ''But on something like that,'' he said of the rocky, high-speed trail, ''where it's kinda fast with long corners, you just have to be pretty centered on the bike and you just go for it!''

It makes sense to hear Barelli say that the Donut's long, slack, and maybe-a-bit-too-low geometry best suits eye-watering speeds, and there's no doubt that its overly-active suspension only helps that cause. Stability and traction equal speed, and that's even truer when both are hard to come by.

"The EWS in Chile? This bike wins by a minute,'' Yoann said of the dusty, loose South American event where racers often say they find only anti-grip.

bigquotesI think that maybe this test might make brands see a little out of the box, and if they want racers to be faster, maybe they have to make proper bikes for the racers. Yoann Barelli


What Do We Do Now?

What do the microwave, Post-It notes, chocolate chip cookies, and the Grim Donut all have in common? They were all fortunate accidents. This was originally meant to be a two-part series and the joke was supposed to be on us; the Donut was supposed to be terrible and we were supposed to learn some kind of lesson. Instead, we may have stumbled onto something promising. Too promising too ignore.

So we're gonna do the only thing we can, which is to begin work on the next Grim Donut prototype. Expected release date: 2030.



Want more Donut?
Part 1: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 (April Fools)


Created by
Brian Park & Jason Lucas

Produced & Directed by
Jason Lucas

Starring
Mike Levy, Yoann Barelli

Featuring
Chris Cocalis, Aaron Gwin

Additional Footage by
Max Barron, Cole Nelson & Chris Ricci

Words by
Mike Levy & Brian Park

Photography by
Brian Park

Special Thanks to
Yoann Barelli, Aaron Gwin, Calvin Lin at Genio Bikes, SRAM, Connor Bondlow at e*Thirteen
Sam Richards at OneUp, Cody Philips,
TRP Brakes, Chris Cocalis at Pivot, Nick Morgan at
Corsa Cycles, Karl & Radek Burkat


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos The Grim Donut Pinkbike Originals Enduro Bikes Grim Grim Donut Aaron Gwin Mike Levy Yoann Barelli Brian Park Jason Lucas


Must Read This Week
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
73290 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
65967 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
51165 views
11 of the Best Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
41790 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
41369 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
38481 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
33731 views
Lukas Weilenmann Breaks 9 Vertebrae in Triple Flip Attempt
31335 views

171 Comments

  • 174 0
 Now we want some proper updates on the donut, we don’t want it to sound like a shopping cart, we don’t want the the bottom bracket to be lawn mower, and we of course want a bottle older.. other than that, it’s good to go I think, Let’s take it to the races Hahahahaha !!!
  • 9 1
 Goddammit I've waited so long
  • 44 0
 I love how you write English with a french accent - bottle older... made my day Smile
  • 1 0
 @witica:
  • 6 0
 Yoann we want to see you in Finale with the Grim Donut! The Grim Yo-nut.
  • 2 1
 I love how your accent comes through via internet as well. Bottle 'older lol.
  • 6 0
 @witica: It's a bike from the future, in the future a "bottle older" will be a thing hahahaha !!
  • 1 0
 @yoannbarelli: at the start of the run on the Commencal you said you planned to ride it at "80-90%". We all love an underdog (underdonut?) story, but can we compare both runs?
  • 1 1
 @cinco: GRIM YO-NUT!!
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: I think I ended up riding at 97.9% on both bikes, that’s the clock effect on me haha!! But yes I think we will have both runs side by side very soon.
  • 1 0
 @yoannbarelli: haha. Good on you man. Great video
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike needs to give next seasons “The Privateer” a Grim Donut to race on instead of a bike sponsor. Go big, Pinkbike.
  • 50 0
 Is the Donut the right amount of stupid? What should we change for V2?
  • 96 0
 longer, lower, slacker
  • 2 0
 V2 should be called “cuppa joe””
  • 5 0
 Add a bottle cage and T47 bottom bracket and should be ready for mass production.
  • 5 1
 Put a marzocchi monster 300
  • 8 2
 Reverse Super-mullet... 29 rear 26 front to get the BB up a bit.
  • 4 1
 Setup for barspins.
  • 10 1
 Dual crown
  • 1 0
 And more huck to flat... With the Interstellar background music please.
  • 9 0
 Make it a High Pivot!
  • 3 0
 Higher BB and proper ETT
  • 4 1
 Not progressive enough. Need 90 deg STA and 45 deg HTA with a 12 ft reach on a small
  • 3 0
 Seems like a higher bottom bracket would help a lot. Or, just increase the wheel travel in the back a bit and put a dual crown DH fork on the thing. Also, Id be curious to see how the forks bushings wear over time on this v1. This is too much fun!
  • 4 2
 Push the geo and travel into the stratosphere.
www.vitalmtb.com/features/Ultra-Long-210mm-Travel-Enduro-Machine-Is-This-the-Ultimate-MTB,2947

And if you can pull it off, add a dash of electricity. Not full-blown e-Bike, but the future (fortunately or unfortunately) will be electrified.
  • 10 0
 32" wheels
  • 11 0
 @mikelevy more collabs with @yoannbarelli please! I love his vids already, but seeing him test and review bikes would add a lot to your technical content. Not to mention he's entertaining as hell.
  • 2 1
 32 inch tires.... That should do the trick.
  • 3 0
 Launch with a new, wider double uber super boost standard.
  • 3 0
 AERO IS EVERYTHING! Deep section wheels, stick an aerofoil on everything, maybe 27.5 front 29 rear for lower frontal area. The science is there, push the boundaries you cowards. Levy in a latex skin/gimp suit hitting Gnar while holding an aero tuck on the TT bars. That is the future. The future is bright.
  • 2 0
 What do you think about an actual Pinkbike line of bikes? With one special edition that is actually Pink.
  • 2 0
 Tandem it. Ride it with Yoann.
  • 2 0
 I think it's pretty obvious @mikelevy - A donut holder... Who needs water?!
  • 2 0
 V2 should have everything PB users claim they want; Gear Box, 26" Wheels (at least in the back), threaded bottom bracket, etc.
  • 1 0
 Linkage fork
  • 5 1
 Mike, congrats on having a great first prototype! You basically built an all out DH rig squeezed into an enduro platform. If you're going to build an all out race weapon, here's what I'd change: T-47 bottom bracket, 29" rear wheel & raise the bottom bracket slightly. I'd also suggest running a Zeb for a bit more stiffness and possibly a bit more resistance to stiction due to the super slack HTA.

If you're going to try to make it a real trail/enduro bike, you're going to have to make some more serious changes to fix the climbing handling, which likely means raising the bb more than you would on the race bike, as well as steepening/shortening the front end slightly to improve maneuverability.

One note on why bike manufacturers might be so slow to make geometry changes - it's super difficult for designers to sell major changes to product managers, or get them to take a risk on something that's super progressive. That's why you see brands like Pole doing what they're doing, versus the big box guys who operate at a much smaller change rate. Alternatively, the majority of customers ride those bikes from the big box, so we end up with a feedback loop of "this is what everyone's riding, so this is where the industry should be headed". It's maddening. Instead, designers are resigned to making small changes to appease their risk-averse superiors.
  • 2 0
 I see you guys kind of having a rare opportunity to create bikes that are the ultimate bikes, based on your vast testing experience and knowledge of what works well and what doesn't. Yeah bike companies do lots of research and have tons of experience too, but you guys have the experience of riding what all those companies think are the best, and comparing the good and bad attributes of each bike. Just my thoughts. Either way, thanks for all the superb content and especially for the Grim Donut!
  • 1 0
 @skyrez18: Always yes
  • 1 0
 Just a little more stupid'r please....

Buck the low Bb, pedal strike induced carnage trend... Go higher.... Might make it faster and make it worm better in the tight daily corners.

Buck the trend... Go the opposite direction ????????????
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy - a horn that plays “La Cucaracha”!

simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/The_Homer
  • 2 0
 Slap a motor and a battery on it! The Grim E-Donut. Since apparently that's what we'll all be riding in 2030 anyway...
  • 2 0
 Dial it back a smidge, slacken the seat tube angle by a degree, steepen the head tube angle, sort out that BB height and send Yoann off to Chile to dominate. Maybe tweak that downtube so you can get a bottle in there.
  • 2 0
 That's easy. No corners on the trails, and no chunky climbs.
  • 1 0
 V2 should have a smaller back wheel, Or at least have some kind of adjustment so can still climb?
Hears my Stumpy mod bike that works surprisingly well but could with slightly higher bb or maybe slightly bigger rear wheel?

www.pinkbike.com/photo/19373829

But you got to love my new Trampoline trail feature?
  • 1 0
 There's only one thing to do-- longer, slacker
  • 2 0
 budget version for the masses
  • 1 0
 Gearbox, it is the solution to all modern day bike problems.
  • 1 0
 it just lacks a bunch of new standards
  • 3 0
 Try flipping the fork around in its current state for negative offset. Why not? Might steer better and could bring the BB up just a hair.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy Did the lyrik feel too flexy or have bushing binding with such a slack HTA? Isn't the whole point of the new Zeb/38 to allow for bikes such as this?
  • 1 0
 @A-HIGHLY-EDUCATED-PROFESSIONAL: lol it’s on the list of dumb things to try. Flipping the fork, putting a 29” rear wheel, maybe a 1 degree angleset to steepen slightly... we’ll see!
  • 3 0
 Get a 38 on there at least. not sure if the heattube will snap, I trust Genio's testing, but I dont think fork manufacturers even have a way of testing for what you are doing at 57*.

I remember that earlier video with the xc bike huck to flat and the shot of the uppers at a visibly different angle from the lowers was categorically terrifying.

Since bikes are not homologated like cars, every category is more or less an open category. Find someone fast who is unsponsored and make them go racing. I dont think you're breaking any uci rules. Not park laps, and silly (amazing) videos- actual, honest 110% effort race runs against a clock. Its the only real test.

Hey Dave, where'd you run off to with those linkage forks? You got a sec?
  • 1 0
 I think you should try to put some boston cream as tire sealant.
  • 1 0
 Have an extreme flip chip that steepens it by 6 degrees for tighter courses.
  • 1 0
 Clearly the pedal strike issue needs to be addressed. Since Yoann said it wouldn't fare well in tighter, more technical trails, maybe look at changes to give it some better cornering characteristics while still keeping it on the donut side of grim!
  • 1 0
 36" wheels.
  • 23 0
 The worst part of life is waiting. The best part of life is to have something worth waiting for.
  • 1 0
 Grim donut video, GoPro 9 reveal and PS5 pricing and date info this evening, what will I have to get overhyped for from now on?


(answer is obviously Nintendo switch pro/2)
  • 7 0
 OK so the reason why this took so long is because they discovered that they had unwittingly made the fastest bike in history and got locked in a months-long legal and IP battle trying to sell their invention to the highest bidder.
  • 6 0
 As a bald guy who talks with a basic northern California accent and rides really slow, Yoann is definitely not helping to boost my ego. That said, time to put a dual crown on the donut and give it to a DH racer with questionable judgement (Brendog?).
  • 7 0
 I feel like I've been waiting my whole life for this!
  • 7 0
 And now its here! 2020 make sense again!
  • 1 10
flag colincolin (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You know what. PB can fcuk right off. The donut is cancelled. I feel so betrayed by now that I don't even want to care about thing anymore
  • 8 0
 The future is.... Grim.
  • 7 0
 Can't wait for the Gwin donut.
  • 6 0
 I donut know what I would do without this article finally coming out
  • 1 0
 Grim prospects of living without it.
  • 6 1
 For V2, we need the "pleasant cupcake." A dessert not so grim, for the rest of us
  • 3 0
 Yoann- the next Privateer? Instead of enduro racing, why not make the Grim DHonut just for DH? Otherwise, the right amount of stupid to make climbing somewhat enjoyable with this geo might have to be powered by Shimano...
  • 2 0
 "...the geometry isn't pleasant"... Oh man, that had me cracking up.

I know Fox, and Rockshox will all be praying this headtube angle doesn't catch on. Otherwise, they'll have to figure how to prevent not only creaking, but snapping steerer tubes.
  • 5 1
 Time for a charity auction of the world's #1 sketch steed. Well done PB gang *applause af*
  • 8 0
 if you listen carefully you can probably here PB's lawyers screaming absolutely not from wherever you are
  • 1 0
 Maybe sketch sled would be more accurate.
  • 5 0
 Hey look Chris Porter was right all along.
  • 4 0
 That was very entertaining...and I was distracted by Yoann's hair more than once.
  • 2 0
 Head over to the green mountain bike site, and they have a bike check by the excommunicated Paul Aston, who made his dream enduro bike (with 61 degree HTA). He thinks ultra slack is the future.
  • 1 0
 In hindsight should any of this really be surprising?

Almost everything is bike design is a compromise isn't it? softer supple suspension will give more traction and eat up bumps but it will cost pedaling efficiency. Slack head angles and long wheel bases make a bike stable but compromise handling. Soft knobby tires provide great grip but roll like shit. You can apply this to almost every part of bike design.

So looking back, the Donut was designed basically to one extreme. Long, low, supple and slack. It isn't all that crazy that the bike performed so well when matched up to a track on the same end of the spectrum, that was fast, steep, and required very little steering or pedaling.
  • 4 4
 C'mon @mikelevy, it’s so obvious that the ‘nut would have been better if it had a 28.99999mm bb spindle, uber mega ultimate wowzer fabulous splendid marvellous supper boost rear hub, magnetic grips and saddle, 969mm handlebars, a 6” travel suspension stem, luminous pink smiley face disc wheel, 24” back wheel, 36” front wheel, 5 – 69 range cassette, ebike option that runs on petrol & of course the most important thing, looks like a Scott Session.
  • 3 3
 My last Grim Donuts comment in there: www.pinkbike.com/u/mikelevy/blog/field-test-9-xc-bikes--and-the-grim-donut-vs-the-efficiency-test.html

wasn't too far off.

And I have the same accent as Yoann, and a tenth of the speed, technique and style. Looks to me like a great combination to test the next prototype. @mikelevy you can PM me to hash out the details
  • 8 6
 The most popular thing on pinkbike was initiated by a waki sketch... And yet Brian Park still him gunned down in the street (metaphorically) a few months back. RIP Waki.
  • 3 0
 Link?
  • 1 0
 Peace be upon him
  • 1 0
 @colincolin: ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb13635025/p5pb13635025.jpg

Plus I think he did the sketch in the actual grim doughnut video
  • 1 0
 It took a while but you actually did it! Props to PB.

Next iteration: 59 degree head angle, 78 degree seat tube angle, same reach, same chainstay length, normal BB height, bottle holder.
  • 1 0
 So you're telling me that just as geometry is starting to converge and each of us can be happy with our bikes for more years than in the past, you've gone and f***ed that all up?!

I thought you were on our side Levy. Wink
  • 1 0
 One of the reasons this bike sucks at climbing is the chainstay length is actually pretty short given the rest of the numbers. Go 470 or bust! Also do dual 36in f/r and that should also raise BB height a bit.
  • 2 0
 Agreed a slightly longer CS is in the cards, but because of the STA it actually has a pretty good climbing position. The comments about it climbing like shit are more to do with the low BB and the utter lack of anti squat.
  • 2 0
 A little less extreme across the board and it's a winner. Just a little though. 61°head angle, 79° seat and shorter stays - 440.
  • 2 0
 go read Paul Astons bike check on the other site
  • 1 0
 Grim Donut v2 has to be a mullet, of course. And as modern mullets go, it must have a fork with a reduced offset. So have a 29" fork made with a 26" fork offset, because that's the next wave of the future, obviously.
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike: The Right Amount of Stupid (tm)
  • 1 1
 The motto from day one on this project.
  • 3 0
 Sounds like we've got a frame for the next season of the Privateer.
  • 2 0
 I loved it as a joke, but I love it even more as an EWS secret weapon that started as a joke.
  • 4 0
 This is good Pinkbike.
  • 2 0
 At 15:48, if you listen closely, you can hear Commencal tearing up Yoann's contract.
  • 1 0
 The more i look at it the more I like it. I wish they'll build a longer reach bike with appropriate size chainstays (about 480 mm or more I guess).
  • 1 0
 Are there any companies using that frame form by Genio? It actually seems like it would be a pretty fun bike with slightly less insane numbers.
  • 1 0
 Put on 140mm cranks and watch those pedal strikes go away. I have them on my Stache -- never hit the ground and the gain ratio is crazy.
  • 1 0
 For Episode 3, you have to put this in the wild at Chile like Yoann says. How crazy would that be, if the Grim Donut took the podium.
  • 1 0
 V2 is a 29/27.5 mullet with a 59* HA... that's really bringing the past up to date and could legitimately be the "Right amount of Stupid"
  • 2 0
 Thank you Mike Levy. You are forgiven!
  • 3 0
 you fixed the mini!!!
  • 2 0
 Mike's been busy on the Mini, looks great!
  • 1 0
 Looks a bit like the Nicolai Geometron G1 or the Sick Titanium one, Want one
  • 2 0
 Things I was not expecting: That.
  • 1 0
 I REALLY hope that PB will be selling those Grim Donut T-shirts like what @mikelevy was wearing...
  • 1 0
 What, this Grim Donut t-shirt? shop.pinkbike.com/collections/pinkbike-merch/products/pinkbike-limited-edition-grim-donut-t-shirt
  • 1 0
 @secondtimeuser: thanks - my bad for not looking earlier...
  • 4 2
 Looks like Paul Aston's new bike. But more conservative.
  • 3 0
 God's be praised
  • 3 0
 I used to be an adventurer like you, then I took a fake grim donut video to the knee
  • 1 0
 I think if you steepen the HT a degree and a half it wouldn't be a bad bike.
  • 2 0
 Mike, that Mini is so freaking sick.
  • 2 0
 20 min of my life well spent. Thanks Levy
  • 2 0
 Well. Obviously needs a 210 mm travel USD fork and 470 mm chainstays...
  • 1 2
 Just a dumbe question maybe, but is it safe to ride such a slack thing with today fork? I mean, our forks are made to work depending some angles. @SramMedia anything to say here?
  • 2 0
 People are gonna love the 1.8 tapered steerer now !
  • 1 0
 Bike manufactures suddenly interested in this bike after Yoann's performance...
  • 2 0
 I just want to be a part of this historic comment section
  • 1 0
 Laser Eye Cat Analysis please. I want to know the Anti-Jelly and Sprinkle Spread rates.
  • 1 0
 The day we've all been waiting for!
  • 2 0
 IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED
  • 8 7
 We NEED to have Paul Ashton to give this a go.
  • 1 1
 Oooo, shots fired! Paul, the man who singled single-handedly destroyed an 'envious' company's reputation (the company earned it, but you get the point). Big Grin
  • 4 0
 Did you see his bike check over on Vital?

This bike is his actual we dream.
  • 2 0
 @mtmc99: That's exactly what I'm getting at lol. I think people are interpreting my original comment in the wrong way. Based off of his vital article, the grim donut is basically perfectly in line with what he believes a bike should be. I'd actually like to hear his take on it.
  • 1 0
 @nskerb:

The G1 I built is exactly what I believe in as I've all done a lot of testing on it past the extremes and back again. I believe the geometry on my bike is ideal because: any slacker in the HA causes problems, making the seat angle steeper causes problems, making the BB too low causes problems.

That's not to say things won't change in the future, but at the moment with current components on the market I don't think there is any room to improve. I hope that all geometry will settle down to be the same across the market in the same way MX bikes are - then people can focus on tuning the rest of the bike to get the best performance from it.
  • 1 0
 Where do I sign. Take my money. Makes my Geometron look ancient
  • 1 0
 Levy, the grimmest thing here is the amount of food on that mac.
  • 2 1
 Wow a century later we finally got it
  • 2 2
 Corners matter most Mike? No need to get political here... c'mon man.
We all know mm matters - everything matters.
  • 2 0
 THE DONUT IS ALIVE!
  • 1 0
 yes, Yes, YEs, YES, YESSSSSSS!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 needs a lunch box compartment. An upgrade on the Slash snack hole.
  • 1 1
 I know the OEM sales manager for MRP, we can solve those chain drop problems and quiet down that racket!
  • 1 0
 it shows it's time vor donut's sister V2 Smile )
  • 1 0
 Proper bikes for racers but please fun bikes for others
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike needs to put Isak Leivsson on this bike in Chile!
  • 1 0
 just like that PB turned 2020 into a great year
  • 1 0
 Dang, this thing made even Levy look fast on the trail
  • 1 0
 I want to see this in EWS. Make me your next privateer and i'll ride it!
  • 1 0
 This is why my XC race bike has a 64 degree head angle.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy wins the internet this year.
  • 1 0
 Thanks to the Pinkbike crew for making this content FREE!
  • 1 0
 The motion picture event of the year!!
  • 1 0
 Damn! My 2020 bike feels old and conservative.
  • 1 0
 WhEn Is GrIm DoNuT 3 CoMiNg OuT I'm So SiCk Of WaItInG!!!???
  • 1 0
 This is the greatest hoax in the history of cycling.
  • 1 0
 i want to see ben Cathro race it at some WC
  • 1 0
 AMAZING!! Sugar High.
  • 1 0
 Oh, and Congrats Levy!
  • 1 0
 Its just so....long
  • 1 0
 Worth the wait!
  • 1 0
 Oh my god!!
  • 1 2
 Hands down the most hideous bike on the market, not to mention the whole ultra-slack trend makes bikes look fucking stupid.
  • 3 0
 1. It's not on the market 2. Ultra-ultra slack is the future
  • 1 0
 So worth waiting for.
  • 2 2
 They’ve discovered a GeoMetron.
  • 1 0
 Awesome!
  • 1 0
 that was awesome!
  • 1 1
 Gwin has the personality of a rock.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027605
Mobile Version of Website