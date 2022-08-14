Watch
Video: The Grim Donut vs. the Kids' Pump Track
Aug 14, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tom stole the Grim Donut and took it to the pump track during Crankworx Whistler. Anybody walking past was welcome to try a timed lap - unsurprisingly George Brannigan set the fastest time, while Kazimer was dead mid-pack and Levy is still missing.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Tom Bradshaw
Crankworx Whistler 2022
11 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
605endurbro
(48 mins ago)
Any chance of getting some actual info/videos/impressions of the grim donut v2 being released? We've been real patient
[Reply]
1
0
Paco77
(10 mins ago)
This. What’s taking so long? Give the people what they want!
[Reply]
1
0
jcougs
(3 mins ago)
Levy had mentioned that is going to be included in the next field test which should be arriving soon.
[Reply]
6
0
ginseng027
(44 mins ago)
Missed opportunity: Mike v Mike...
[Reply]
4
0
Henrygoesfastsometimes
(49 mins ago)
That was great to see, more of this please!
[Reply]
4
0
wake-n-rake
(33 mins ago)
Live Laugh LOL! That jacket makes me want to watch Withnail And I again.
[Reply]
3
0
alexsin
(27 mins ago)
As someone who rides a bike with a 1350mm wheelbase I feel seen.
[Reply]
2
0
nozes
(43 mins ago)
Longer than a day without bread.
[Reply]
2
0
mtb-jon
(39 mins ago)
Wheelbase longer then those kids are
[Reply]
2
0
likeittacky
(33 mins ago)
More like an Eclair than a Donut
[Reply]
1
0
delarscuevas
(25 mins ago)
[Reply]
