Video: The Grim Donut vs. the Kids' Pump Track

Aug 14, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Tom stole the Grim Donut and took it to the pump track during Crankworx Whistler. Anybody walking past was welcome to try a timed lap - unsurprisingly George Brannigan set the fastest time, while Kazimer was dead mid-pack and Levy is still missing.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Tom Bradshaw Crankworx Whistler 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
144584 views
Live Updates & Results from EWS Burke 2022
44711 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
44653 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
42822 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
41666 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
41288 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
38432 views
5 Things We Learned From EWS Whistler 2022
33765 views

11 Comments

  • 12 0
 Any chance of getting some actual info/videos/impressions of the grim donut v2 being released? We've been real patient
  • 1 0
 This. What’s taking so long? Give the people what they want!
  • 1 0
 Levy had mentioned that is going to be included in the next field test which should be arriving soon.
  • 6 0
 Missed opportunity: Mike v Mike...
  • 4 0
 That was great to see, more of this please!
  • 4 0
 Live Laugh LOL! That jacket makes me want to watch Withnail And I again.
  • 3 0
 As someone who rides a bike with a 1350mm wheelbase I feel seen.
  • 2 0
 Longer than a day without bread.
  • 2 0
 Wheelbase longer then those kids are
  • 2 0
 More like an Eclair than a Donut
  • 1 0
 





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009384
Mobile Version of Website