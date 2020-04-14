Video: The Grom Doughnut Will Make You Smile

Apr 14, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Last month, we started the #PBGROMS challenge, calling on kids and parents to post up videos of shredding out in the wild to be featured as a Pinkbike Grom. Check out this submission of "The Grom Doughnut." It's sure to bring a smile. #PBGroms

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
101951 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
91577 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
61827 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
59652 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hope Produces Visors and Ventilator Parts]
49052 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
48127 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated DebonAir Air Spring - Pond Beaver 2020
46786 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
46066 views

10 Comments

  • 9 1
 Levy is holding the Grim donut hostage. We need to stage a coup.
  • 2 0
 #freethedonut
  • 1 0
 I can’t believe some people are spreading the rumor that levy is using the grim donut as a sex doll. Ridiculous.
  • 4 0
 Cheers and thanks for the laughs.
  • 2 0
 It's a better looking bike than the grim donut that's for sure.
  • 1 0
 PB comment section: The bar is way too wide for her, her weight is too far back, she is not leaning her bike enough........
  • 3 1
 Full Review tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Looks more like an Eclair than a donut.
  • 1 0
 This smacks
  • 1 0
 Soon. Right?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008085
Mobile Version of Website