Video: The Grom Doughnut Will Make You Smile
Apr 14, 2020
by
Daniel Sapp
Last month, we started the
#PBGROMS challenge
, calling on kids and parents to post up videos of shredding out in the wild to be featured as a Pinkbike Grom. Check out this submission of "The Grom Doughnut." It's sure to bring a smile.
#PBGroms
Posted In:
Videos
10 Comments
Score
Time
9
1
splink-baller
(29 mins ago)
Levy is holding the Grim donut hostage. We need to stage a coup.
[Reply]
2
0
fvYiFGiIx7
(5 mins ago)
#freethedonut
[Reply]
1
0
unrooted
(1 mins ago)
I can’t believe some people are spreading the rumor that levy is using the grim donut as a sex doll. Ridiculous.
[Reply]
4
0
QuebecPoulin
(30 mins ago)
Cheers and thanks for the laughs.
[Reply]
2
0
b-mcclelland
(25 mins ago)
It's a better looking bike than the grim donut that's for sure.
[Reply]
1
0
jdeuce
(2 mins ago)
PB comment section: The bar is way too wide for her, her weight is too far back, she is not leaning her bike enough........
[Reply]
3
1
steviestokes
(26 mins ago)
Full Review tomorrow.
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(2 mins ago)
Looks more like an Eclair than a donut.
[Reply]
1
0
Lil-L3
(12 mins ago)
This smacks
[Reply]
1
0
pinhead907
(7 mins ago)
Soon. Right?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
